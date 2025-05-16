Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Damon Inc.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in Damon Inc. (Nasdaq: DMN) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 19, 2025. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on April 29, 2025 at 2:01:07 p.m. Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Sophia Weiss

Sophia.Weiss@nasdaq.com