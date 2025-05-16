June 24, 2025 Deadline: Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Join Class Action Suit Against CAR

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Avis Budget Group, Inc. ("Avis Budget" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CAR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Avis Budget investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 16, 2024 and February 10, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/avis-budget-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=148663&wire=3

CAR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Avis Budget crafted and implemented a plan to significantly accelerate its fleet rotation in the fourth quarter of 2024; (ii) the foregoing acceleration shortened the useful life of the majority of the Company’s vehicles in the Americas segment, thereby reducing their recoverable value; (iii) as a result, Avis Budget would be forced to recognize billions of dollars in impairment charges and incur substantial losses; (iv) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on the Company’s financial results; (v) accordingly, Avis Budget’s financial and/or business prospects were overstated; and (vi) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Avis Budget during the relevant time frame, you have until June 24, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

