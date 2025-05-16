Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 8, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – CODI

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC ("Compass Diversified" or the "Company") (NYSE: CODI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Compass Diversified investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 1, 2024 and May 7, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CODI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that Compass lacked effective internal controls over its financial reporting; that Compass failed to disclose critical information regarding Lugano Holding, Inc. (“Lugano”) which kept undisclosed financing arrangements and exhibited irregularities in its sales, cost of sales, inventory and accounts receivable; and that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial reporting were materially misleading. The truth emerged on May 7, 2025, after the market closed, the Company announced that its financial statements for fiscal 2024 could no longer be relied upon due to an ongoing internal investigation into its subsidiary, Lugano. Specifically, Compass reported that its Audit Committee launched an investigation over “concerns about how Lugano was potentially financing inventory.” The Company also announced that it intends to delay the filing of its first quarter 2025 Form 10-Q. Further, effective May 7, 2025, Lugano’s founder and CEO, Moti Ferder, resigned from Lugano and will not receive any severance compensation. Following this news, the price of Compass’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $17.25 per share on May 7, 2025 to $6.55 per share on May 8, 2025.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Compass Diversified during the relevant time frame, you have until July 8, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

