Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented (and all adopted) at the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2025

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2025, in Paris. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below.

Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM): 867

Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): 867

Number of voting rights exercisable as of May 15, 2025: 220,371,887

Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 202,370,496

Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 202,370,496

Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the Annual General Meeting:

Ordinary resolutions Votes for Votes against Abstention Status Votes % Votes % Votes 1 Approval of the statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 202,353,232 99.99% 4,984 0.01% 12,280 Agreed 2 Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 202,352,506 99.99% 5,408 0.01% 12,582 Agreed 3 Allocation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 202,345,581 99.99% 11,409 0.01% 13,506 Agreed 4 Renewal of the term of office as director of Sarah Caulliez 191,539,101 95.46% 9,114,170 4.54% 1,717,225 Agreed 5 Appointment of a new director (Mr. Alexis Grolin) 191,963,604 95.67% 8,686,713 4.33% 1,720,179 Agreed 6 Appointment of a new director (Mr. Bertrand Cousin) 191,901,337 95.64% 8,749,796 4.36% 1,719,363 Agreed 7 Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the President of the Board of Directors, Laurence Mulliez, for the 2024 financial year 185,896,774 92.19% 15,755,370 7.81% 718,352 Agreed 8 Approval of the compensation due or awarded to the Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien Clerc, for the 2024 financial year 188,753,931 94.39% 11,224,651 5.61% 2,391,914 Agreed 9 Vote on information relating to the 2024 compensation of the corporate officers (excluding executive corporate officers) set out in Article L22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code 186,355,873 93.99% 11,922,637 6.01% 4,091,986 Agreed 10 Approval of the 2025 compensation policy for corporate officers 200,220,113 99.91% 182,997 0.09% 1,967,386 Agreed 11 Approval of the 2025 compensation policy for the President of the Board of Directors 185,898,806 92.19% 15,748,751 7.81% 722,939 Agreed 12 Approval of the 2025 compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer 191,759,291 95.68% 8,649,597 4.32% 1,961,608 Agreed 13 Determination of the overall compensation allocated to the members of the Board of Directors 200,218,372 99.91% 188,933 0.09% 1,963,191 Agreed 14 Authorization for the Board of Directors to purchase the Company's own shares 196,335,323 97.02% 6,028,019 2.98% 7,154 Agreed 15 Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by cancelling treasury shares 199,024,882 98.35% 3,337,323 1.65% 8,291 Agreed 16 Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital without preferential subscription rights for a category of persons within the framework of implementing an equity or bond financing facility 183,223,915 90.54% 19,133,912 9.46% 12,669 Agreed 17 Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital without preferential subscription rights for banks or financial institutions with the aim of promoting sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters 183,221,130 90.54% 19,137,207 9.46% 12,159 Agreed 18 Delegation of authority to increase for the purpose of increasing the share capital, without preferential subscription for investors active in the field of energy, in particular renewable energies, and in the promotion of sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters 183,222,922 90.54% 19,134,728 9.46% 12,846 Agreed 19 Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital, with preferential subscription rights of the shareholders. 186,204,973 92.02% 16,158,574 7.98% 6,949 Agreed 20 Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase share capital, with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights and public offering(s) (other than the offerings referred to in paragraph 1° of Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code) 183,220,522 90.54% 19,138,867 9.46% 11,107 Agreed 21 Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase share capital, with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights, in connection with offers referred to in paragraph 1° of Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code. 182,792,794 90.52% 19,139,834 9.48% 437,868 Agreed 22 Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the number of securities to be issued in the event of a capital increase with or without preferential subscription rights 186,035,378 92.71% 14,627,440 7.29% 1,707,678 Agreed 23 Delegation of authority to issue ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the Company's capital, in the event of a public offer with an exchange component initiated by the Company 183,599,179 90.73% 18,757,335 9.27% 13,982 Agreed 24 delegation of powers to increase the share capital to remunerate contributions in kind of equity securities or securities giving access to the capital of third-party companies outside a public exchange offer 185,946,332 91.89% 16,408,668 8.11% 15,496 Agreed 25 Setting the overall limits on the number of issues carried out by virtue of the above-mentioned delegations of authority 199,173,808 98.43% 3,181,897 1.57% 14,791 Agreed 26 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing shares and securities convertible to capital of the Company without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for the benefit of the employees who are members of the Group savings plan 202,309,113 99.98% 49,625 0.02% 11,758 Agreed 27 amendment of Article 12 of the Articles of Association to conform with the new applicable legal provisions 202,346,226 99.99% 12,445 0.01% 11,825 Agreed 28 amendment of Article 23 of the Articles of Association ‘Loss of half the share capital’ to confirm with the new provisions of Article L. 225-248 of the French Commercial Code 202,335,661 99.99% 14,195 0.01% 20,640 Agreed

Next on the agenda: Q2 2025 revenues, on July 23, 2025 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.4 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

