Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented (and all adopted) at the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2025
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2025, in Paris. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below.
- Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM): 867
- Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): 867
- Number of voting rights exercisable as of May 15, 2025: 220,371,887
- Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 202,370,496
- Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 202,370,496
Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the Annual General Meeting:
|Ordinary resolutions
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Abstention
|Status
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|1
|Approval of the statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024
|202,353,232
|99.99%
|4,984
|0.01%
|12,280
|Agreed
|2
|Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024
|202,352,506
|99.99%
|5,408
|0.01%
|12,582
|Agreed
|3
|Allocation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2024
|202,345,581
|99.99%
|11,409
|0.01%
|13,506
|Agreed
|4
|Renewal of the term of office as director of Sarah Caulliez
|191,539,101
|95.46%
|9,114,170
|4.54%
|1,717,225
|Agreed
|5
|Appointment of a new director (Mr. Alexis Grolin)
|191,963,604
|95.67%
|8,686,713
|4.33%
|1,720,179
|Agreed
|6
|Appointment of a new director (Mr. Bertrand Cousin)
|191,901,337
|95.64%
|8,749,796
|4.36%
|1,719,363
|Agreed
|7
|Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the President of the Board of Directors, Laurence Mulliez, for the 2024 financial year
|185,896,774
|92.19%
|15,755,370
|7.81%
|718,352
|Agreed
|8
|Approval of the compensation due or awarded to the Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien Clerc, for the 2024 financial year
|188,753,931
|94.39%
|11,224,651
|5.61%
|2,391,914
|Agreed
|9
|Vote on information relating to the 2024 compensation of the corporate officers (excluding executive corporate officers) set out in Article L22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code
|186,355,873
|93.99%
|11,922,637
|6.01%
|4,091,986
|Agreed
|10
|Approval of the 2025 compensation policy for corporate officers
|200,220,113
|99.91%
|182,997
|0.09%
|1,967,386
|Agreed
|11
|Approval of the 2025 compensation policy for the President of the Board of Directors
|185,898,806
|92.19%
|15,748,751
|7.81%
|722,939
|Agreed
|12
|Approval of the 2025 compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer
|191,759,291
|95.68%
|8,649,597
|4.32%
|1,961,608
|Agreed
|13
|Determination of the overall compensation allocated to the members of the Board of Directors
|200,218,372
|99.91%
|188,933
|0.09%
|1,963,191
|Agreed
|14
|Authorization for the Board of Directors to purchase the Company's own shares
|196,335,323
|97.02%
|6,028,019
|2.98%
|7,154
|Agreed
|15
|Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by cancelling treasury shares
|199,024,882
|98.35%
|3,337,323
|1.65%
|8,291
|Agreed
|16
|Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital without preferential subscription rights for a category of persons within the framework of implementing an equity or bond financing facility
|183,223,915
|90.54%
|19,133,912
|9.46%
|12,669
|Agreed
|17
|Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital without preferential subscription rights for banks or financial institutions with the aim of promoting sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters
|183,221,130
|90.54%
|19,137,207
|9.46%
|12,159
|Agreed
|18
|Delegation of authority to increase for the purpose of increasing the share capital, without preferential subscription for investors active in the field of energy, in particular renewable energies, and in the promotion of sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters
|183,222,922
|90.54%
|19,134,728
|9.46%
|12,846
|Agreed
|19
|Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital, with preferential subscription rights of the shareholders.
|186,204,973
|92.02%
|16,158,574
|7.98%
|6,949
|Agreed
|20
|Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase share capital, with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights and public offering(s) (other than the offerings referred to in paragraph 1° of Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code)
|183,220,522
|90.54%
|19,138,867
|9.46%
|11,107
|Agreed
|21
|Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase share capital, with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights, in connection with offers referred to in paragraph 1° of Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.
|182,792,794
|90.52%
|19,139,834
|9.48%
|437,868
|Agreed
|22
|Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the number of securities to be issued in the event of a capital increase with or without preferential subscription rights
|186,035,378
|92.71%
|14,627,440
|7.29%
|1,707,678
|Agreed
|23
|Delegation of authority to issue ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the Company's capital, in the event of a public offer with an exchange component initiated by the Company
|183,599,179
|90.73%
|18,757,335
|9.27%
|13,982
|Agreed
|24
|delegation of powers to increase the share capital to remunerate contributions in kind of equity securities or securities giving access to the capital of third-party companies outside a public exchange offer
|185,946,332
|91.89%
|16,408,668
|8.11%
|15,496
|Agreed
|25
|Setting the overall limits on the number of issues carried out by virtue of the above-mentioned delegations of authority
|199,173,808
|98.43%
|3,181,897
|1.57%
|14,791
|Agreed
|26
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing shares and securities convertible to capital of the Company without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for the benefit of the employees who are members of the Group savings plan
|202,309,113
|99.98%
|49,625
|0.02%
|11,758
|Agreed
|27
|amendment of Article 12 of the Articles of Association to conform with the new applicable legal provisions
|202,346,226
|99.99%
|12,445
|0.01%
|11,825
|Agreed
|28
|amendment of Article 23 of the Articles of Association ‘Loss of half the share capital’ to confirm with the new provisions of Article L. 225-248 of the French Commercial Code
|202,335,661
|99.99%
|14,195
|0.01%
|20,640
|Agreed
Next on the agenda: Q2 2025 revenues, on July 23, 2025 (after market close)
|About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
| Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.4 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.
With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.
Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
