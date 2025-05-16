INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether UroGen Pharma Ltd. (“UroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: URGN) complied with federal securities laws. On May 16, 2025, the FDA stated: “Given that ENVISION lacked a concurrent control arm, the primary endpoints of complete response (CR) and duration of response (DOR) are difficult to interpret. While CR indicates drug activity of UGN-102, it is unclear whether the observed DOR can be attributed to the investigational product or instead reflects the natural history of the disease.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased UroGen stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/urogen-pharma/ to discuss your legal rights.