YULILY China Tour: Exploring New Frontiers in the Global Smart Cleaning Market with MINFU Group

Singapore, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 12, 2025, the global short-video e-commerce platform YULILY officially launched the first stop of its “China Tour,” beginning with a focus on consumer-grade smart appliances. The YULILY team visited Shenzhen Minfutech Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “MINFU Group”), among other smart tech companies, to strengthen partnerships with China’s high-quality supply chain, explore new export opportunities for smart home products, and help elevate “Made in China” on the global stage.

YULILY Chief Operating Officer (COO) with staff from Shenzhen Minfutech Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.

I. YULILY China Tour: Building a Global Bridge to Activate the Power of Chinese Smart Manufacturing

As a rising force in global short-video-driven digital commerce, YULILY adheres to its mission of “Connecting Inspiration, Brightening Lives.” Through its innovative “content + e-commerce" model, the company is building a comprehensive ecosystem integrating short videos, live streaming, and cross-border trade.

The 15-day China Tour will span key manufacturing hubs such as Guangdong, Hubei, and Zhejiang, with in-depth visits to over 20 leading supply chain enterprises. The initiative focuses on aligning China’s premium production capacity with global consumer demand, aiming to establish a two-way bridge between “Chinese Manufacturing” and global markets.

Graham Richards, Chief Operating Officer of YULILY, said:

“China’s supply chain efficiency and innovation have captured worldwide attention. With our platform’s traffic advantages, influencer ecosystem, and digital marketing capabilities, we aim to help local enterprises access incremental markets and showcase the true strength of Chinese smart manufacturing.”

YULILY Chief Operating Officer (COO) in discussions with the head of Shenzhen Minfutech Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.

II. MINFU Group: Deeply Rooted in Smart Cleaning, Setting a New Benchmark for “Made in China”

Located in Longhua District, Shenzhen, Shenzhen Minfutech Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. (MINFU Group) is a leading player in the home cleaning robotics sector. The company operates a 20,000-square-meter modern production base, employs over 100 R&D engineers, and has developed more than 100 self-developed products. MINFU Group's robotic vacuums and portable carpet cleaners are highly regarded for their cost-effectiveness and technological innovation, with products exported to Europe, the United States, and Southeast Asia.

During discussions, the general manager revealed that the company has a monthly production capacity of over 100,000 units, with overseas markets accounting for 60% of total sales. However, limitations in global brand recognition and distribution channels have led to profit compression under the label of “high quality at low prices.”

The YULILY team visited MINFU Group’s production lines and highly praised the company’s automated assembly processes, strict quality control system, and modular product design. The flagship product, “BR181 Basic Robotic Vacuum”—featuring 3000Pa suction power, intelligent sweeping-mopping-vacuuming functions, and automatic recharging—has obtained CE (EU) and ETL (US) certifications. With annual sales exceeding 1 million units, it matches the specifications of leading global brands.

“This type of product meets the strong demand for high-performance, cost-effective solutions in emerging overseas markets,” noted YULILY’s Head of E-commerce Services.

III. Bridging Supply-Demand Gaps: YULILY Empowers Chinese Manufacturing Globalization

Currently, China’s small home appliance industry faces overcapacity and slowing domestic demand, while demand for smart cleaning solutions continues to rise in emerging markets like Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

YULILY and MINFU Group held in-depth discussions around three key areas:

Precise Product Selection: Based on global user data, YULILY recommended enhancing product features tailored to overseas households, such as expanding water tank capacity to meet carpet cleaning needs.

Traffic Empowerment: Leveraging the "YLL-Star" influencer program, YULILY plans to engage local influencers in overseas markets for product testing and promotion, using platform algorithms to precisely target consumers.

Channel Building: Through YULILY's cross-border e-commerce services, the platform offers integrated solutions for logistics, payments, and after-sales service, significantly lowering the barriers for companies entering global markets.

The two sides reached a consensus on strategies for overseas marketing and brand expansion. YULILY proposed a “Precision Demand Matching Model” leveraging global data, while MINFU Group shared insights into Southeast Asian household cleaning needs.

Both parties initially agreed on a direct procurement plan covering categories such as robotic vacuums and portable carpet cleaners. They are now advancing discussions on onboarding MINFU Group’s products to the YULILY platform. To meet demand for cost-effective, high-performance solutions, MINFU Group will collaborate with YULILY’s influencer network to enhance product visibility through scenario-based content marketing, exploring a dual-track strategy combining technological differentiation with localized market operations.

IV. From Supply Chain to Value Chain: A Strategic Leap for Chinese Smart Manufacturing

Amid rising anti-globalization sentiments and growing trade tensions, the YULILY-MINFU Group collaboration carries strategic significance.

YULILY’s COO emphasized:

“Chinese manufacturing must go beyond global—it must also aim for the higher-end market. Through content-driven brand building, we can break free from price wars and realize sustainable growth.”

MINFU Group also expressed its intention to collaborate with YULILY to develop customized product lines, including AI voice-interactive models targeting the high-end North American market—marking a transformation from OEM production to independent branding.

V. Global Resonance: When Small Steps Lead to Giant Leaps

YULILY’s first stop on its China Tour demonstrates the feasibility of the “China Supply Chain + Global Platform” model. As MINFU Group’s robotic vacuums enter households worldwide, the journey reflects not only one company’s growth, but the broader rise of Chinese smart manufacturing on the global value chain.

Echoing YULILY’s brand vision of “Building a Digitally Connected Value Economy,” this collaboration charts a clear path for “Made in China” to thrive on the global stage.

In the coming days, the YULILY team will continue its tour through China’s major industrial belts—including Zhongshan (lighting) and Yiwu (commerce)—driven by the twin engines of “content + industry,” writing a new chapter in China’s supply chain story as it resonates with global markets.

