Broker Edge Launches to Reinvigorate the Business Succession Market Amid Silver Tsunami

Fairfield, Iowa, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broker Edge, a marketplace built to facilitate the buying and selling of small businesses, launches with a mission to ensure that viable businesses don’t disappear with their founders but are reimagined by a new generation of owners. Its vision is to become the gold standard in small business succession.

“Our goal is to build a bridge. We want to connect generations, preserve businesses, and help transfer decades of hard work into new hands with fresh ambition,” Jordi Quevedo-Valls, co-founder of Broker Edge, remarks.

Approximately 10,000 baby boomers retire each day. Amid this silver tsunami, it’s worth noting that 41% of United States businesses are owned by this generation. The implications of this are immense. Responsible for millions of jobs, many are shuttered when owners retire without a succession plan. Besides an issue of missed opportunity, it’s a brewing economic crisis.

Founders of Broker Edge Kim Sinton & Jordi Quevedo-Valls

Broker Edge believes the problem stems from a lack of awareness and preparedness. Many owners are unaware that selling their business is a viable option. In previous generations, these businesses were passed down to family members. However, modern dynamics have changed. Many children of business owners are paving their own paths, usually in entirely different fields. These legacy businesses are at risk of vanishing, taking jobs, local economic stability, and generational wealth with them.

The knowledge gap among younger generations adds to the issue. Many millennials and Gen Z individuals are unaware that they can use Small Business Administration (SBA) loans to purchase existing businesses. Broker Edge notes that these loans remain underutilized despite being low-risk for banks due to federal guarantees and usually yielding higher success rates than starting a business from scratch.

Quevedo-Valls and Kim Sinton built Broker Edge to address this multi-layered problem. The platform connects retiring business owners with motivated buyers, many of whom are young entrepreneurs seeking to control their financial futures. Broker Edge simplifies and demystifies the transaction through innovative search tools, detailed listing frameworks, financial performance analytics, and integrated communication channels.

Broker Edge’s services cater to both sides of the transaction. Sellers can showcase their businesses in high detail with financial and operational metrics that appeal to serious buyers. Meanwhile, buyers access educational resources, financing guidance, and connections to trusted brokers and advisors.

“We want to start a movement, a new American Dream all about ownership, innovation, and resilience. We believe that through Broker Edge, we can change how our generation interacts with business and opportunity,” says Quevedo-Valls.

This possibility is ensured by the founders, who have distinct but complementary expertise and journeys. Quevedo-Valls, a Fairfield native, has an extensive background in finance as an economics graduate. A turning point made him redirect his talents from working on Wall Street to building something meaningful and impactful in his hometown. Now, he manages Broker Edge and his other company, The Pare Group LLC.

Sinton, born in Ireland and raised in South Africa, is a seasoned technologist and entrepreneur. A veteran of the dot-com era, he brings decades of experience in software development and startup leadership. He has previously worked for some of the world’s most well-known tech companies and leads the engineering and product development for Broker Edge.

The Broker Edge team sees the broader macroeconomic value of how facilitating successful business transitions can preserve existing jobs and create new ones. New owners with fresh perspectives can expand operations, innovate products and services, and grow businesses beyond their original footprint.

Broker Edge is beginning with the US market, but its ambitions are global. The demographic and economic trends that sparked its creation, aging populations and stalled succession pipelines, are present worldwide. Hence, it plans to conduct extensive research and development and integrate advanced technologies. These include blockchain and AI to streamline due diligence, enhance trust, and improve match accuracy between buyers and sellers.

