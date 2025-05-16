VinoCadre Launches Air Charter Flights, an Exclusive Way to Explore the Elevated Texas Hill Country, Napa, and Sonoma

Fredericksburg, Texas, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VinoCadre, an innovative marketing platform that unites wine professionals and engages consumers, is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive air charter flights. More than its next business milestone, the release symbolizes the company’s commitment to transforming the wine-tasting experience into an unforgettable, palatable journey. To prepare for the first air charter flight on July 7th-10th, VinoCadre is currently accepting bookings, with more expeditions to follow soon after.

Founded in 2015 in Saint Helena, California, VinoCadre has since expanded to the Texas Hill Country. The air charter flights will honor both destinations, promoting local wine education, curating unique food pairings, and offering high-end private tours of California and Texas’s luscious vineyards. With a helicopter, fixed wing, and ground transportation included, exploring hidden gems has never been easier.

Organized by the platform’s wine specialists, the experience is as compelling as it is illuminating. This sky-high adventure is led by VinoCadre’s founder, Andre Boada, an advanced sommelier, keynote speaker, and wine business consultant. Tapping into his 20 years of industry experience, combined with the intimate knowledge of winemakers, educators, and chefs who will accompany him, Boada’s mission is simple: to enrich traditional wine-tasting with a lifestyle-driven philosophy.

According to Boada, this is ‘the pinnacle of wine-tasting experiences,’ and the bespoke itinerary attests to that. This four-day, three-night trip is truly top-scale, from the very first moment guests step into the aircraft. During the flight, travelers can indulge in a high-end champagne seminar arranged by the founder before landing across the scenic vineyards of Napa and Sonoma.



The activities that follow bring a unique fusion of adventure and serenity, addressing the needs of all visitors. While a helicopter ride up the mountain to peek behind the scenes of Napa wineries or driving through the vineyards of Sonoma provide the thrill, delectable dishes prepared by world-class chefs—each one paired with the most complementary glass of wine—unite guests over meaningful conversations and laughter.

Through a partnership with a high-end local home division, VinoCadre can offer the most luxurious accommodation that further elevates the experience. On July 7th, guests will travel to Villa Montebella, a terracotta-colored mansion nestled amidst green rolling hills, where they will be greeted with a welcome party. Every attendee can enjoy their own suite, lavish amenities like a tennis court or an underground wine cave, and more.

After the first excursion, VinoCadre is planning two more trips in August: 4th-7th and 25th-28th. Looking ahead, Boada envisions the experience entrenching its footprint across other villas and resorts, with the company continuously working toward a future where wine isn’t only savored; it’s enjoyed for the rich experience it offers. On a mission to unite communities through the palate, VinoCadre shows that, as the founder concludes, “The power of wine goes beyond the glass.”

