Top Technology Executives Recognized at the 2025 ChicagoCIO ORBIE Awards





CHICAGO, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 ChicagoCIO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and innovation of top technology executives from HealthBridge, CME Group, Tropicana Brands Group, Health Care Service Corporation, Link Logistics, Edward Don and Company, Xerox IT Solutions, and Illinois State Toll Highway Authority. The prestigious ORBIE Awards – hosted by ChicagoCIO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network – honor CIOs who drive business transformation and make a lasting impact on the industry.

Winners were recognized across eight categories: Leadership, Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, and Nonprofit/Public Sector. The ceremony, which took place at Marriott Marquis Chicago brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in technology leadership.

“Great CIOs understand how connections drive transformation,” said Kevin Boyd, ChicagoCIO Chair. “The ORBIE® Awards recognize CIOs who leverage relationships to drive innovation, solve complex challenges, and shape the future of Chicago.”

Meet the 2025 ChicagoCIO ORBIE Award Winners:

Abhi Dhar, Chief Digital Officer, HealthBridge, received the Leadership ORBIE.

Sunil Cutinho, CIO, CME Group, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations.

Jeff Lischett, Global CIO, Tropicana Brands Group, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Scott Morgan, SVP & CIO, Health Care Service Corporation, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $4.5 billion annual revenue.

Clark Ardern, CTO, Link Logistics, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue.

Tim Walter, CIO, Edward Don and Company, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

Milind Shah, CTO, Xerox IT Solutions, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

Mike Shay, CIO, Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, received the Nonprofit/Public Sector ORBIE for government, education, and nonprofit organizations.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



ChicagoCIO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the ChicagoCIO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Abhi Dhar, Chief Digital Officer, HealthBridge, who was interviewed by Kevin Boyd, CIO, University of Chicago. Nearly 450 guests attended, representing leading Chicagoland organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 ChicagoCIO ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriters: Baker Tilly, Burwood Group, Lumen, Slalom Consulting, & TekSystems

Baker Tilly, Burwood Group, Lumen, Slalom Consulting, & TekSystems Gold Sponsors: Glean, Rimini Street, & Tata Consultancy Services

Glean, Rimini Street, & Tata Consultancy Services Silver Sponsors: Cloudflare, Creospan, EY, John Galt Solutions, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, PWC, T-Mobile for Business, Tanium, Veeam Software, & Yash Technologies

Cloudflare, Creospan, EY, John Galt Solutions, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, PWC, T-Mobile for Business, Tanium, Veeam Software, & Yash Technologies Bronze Sponsors: Between Pixels, Coforge, Cognizant, GlobalSourceIT, Google Cloud/IBM, McCann Partners, Pure Storage, Snowflake, Splunk, & Xerox IT Solutions

Between Pixels, Coforge, Cognizant, GlobalSourceIT, Google Cloud/IBM, McCann Partners, Pure Storage, Snowflake, Splunk, & Xerox IT Solutions Media Partner: Crain’s Chicago Business



About ChicagoCIO:

ChicagoCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers (CIOs) in Chicagoland. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, ChicagoCIO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

ChicagoCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

