Banco Santander Chile launches new initiatives at commercial strategy event, Santander Day

SANTIAGO, Chile, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday Banco Santander Chile (“Santander Chile” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BSAC; SSE: Bsantander) held a new edition of its traditional Santander Day event, with the launch of commercial products and initiatives related to our community and reaffirming its commitment to being present in every moment of people's and businesses' lives, and consolidating its identity as a global, accessible, and inclusive bank throughout Chile. There was no discussion of financial results or expectations in this event.

Three years after the first Santander Day, this event has become a space to share concrete progress that reflects the Bank's purpose: to help people and businesses prosper. This has been, in the words of its general manager and country head, Román Blanco, the strategic focus of all the bank's actions: "We not only want to be leaders in banking, but we also want to be present and committed to the well-being of people, businesses, and Chilean society."

With the conviction that the "Time is Now" to take care of and worry about the future, Santander Day presented a savings account designed for children from age 0 and a value proposition for seniors that includes branches with preferential assistance, benefits, and training on the use of digital channels and financial education.

In addition, Santander aims to be closer to everyone with solutions that expand financial and digital inclusion for millions of people. This includes the opening of branches in communities with a low banking presence, the transformation of Getnet into true financial centers, enabling users to make everything from bill payments to deposits and international transfers at thousands of local businesses. It's even possible to open Life checking accounts at some stores in just three minutes, paperless. This territorial reach not only improves people's quality of life but also strengthens the local economy.

Among the initiatives supporting individuals and businesses, the solution created by Getnet and the fintech Conectados was also presented: ConCarnet. This solution allows businesses with a Getnet POS to access a new market by receiving payments associated with the delivery of social and corporate benefits.

The Santander of the Future

Santander Day 2025 also put into perspective the Bank's progress toward a global and forward-looking vision under the One Santander strategy. This translates into a more coherent brand worldwide, with products, services, and technology shared across countries, which boosts competitiveness and improves the customer experience. An example of this is the Work/Café model, conceived in Chile and replicated in the different countries where the Bank operates, allowing all of the bank's customers to use its benefits at any Work/Café around the world.

Andrés Trautmann, current Executive Vice President of Santander Corporate & Investment Banking and who will take over as the new General Manager and Country Head of Santander Chile in July, was responsible for sharing this perspective.

“We are building the Santander of the future starting today. Technology and globalization are key, but what really makes the difference is the people. At Santander, we believe that talent is irreplaceable and that the best ideas emerge when there is a committed team behind it, working together, regardless of geographical borders, like One Santander,” Trautmann emphasized. “We are a global bank, but with a strong local focus. We support people and businesses throughout their entire lifecycle and promote financial inclusion in different ways. The challenge of building the Santander of tomorrow is great, but with passion, commitment, and teamwork, we can continue helping people and businesses prosper and, therefore, contribute to the development of Chile,” the executive added.

You can see a replay of the event here.

