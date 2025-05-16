Mr. George J. Coates and son Gregory G. Coates, majority owners of Advanced Hydrogen Power, Ltd. and Coates International Ltd. have signed a contractual agreement on April 2, 2025 to sell both companies for $400,000,000 USD

Wall Township, NJ, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The majority owners Mr. George J. Coates, CEO and son Gregory G. Coates, VP of Advanced Hydrogen Power, Ltd. and Coates International Ltd. have signed a corporation’s business sale contractual agreement to sell their two companies and all technologies and patents for $400,000,000 USD. The buyer is a private bank, not disclosed. George and Gregory are to stay with the companies and set up manufacturing operations.

The agreement dispersal $300,000,000 to sellers, $75,000,000 to companies for working capital and expansion, and $25,000,000 broker fees. More news coming soon. Please contact us at www.coatesengine.com, info@coatesengine.com, or (732) 449-7717 for more information.