SolicitorQualification.co.uk Launches to Offer Practice SQE Questions to Support Aspiring Solicitors

The legal profession in England and Wales has undergone a transformative shift with the introduction of the SQE, a centralised exam replacing traditional qualification routes such as the Legal Practice Course (LPC), Common Professional Examination (CPE), Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL), and the Qualified Lawyers Transfer Scheme (QLTS). Overseen by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), the SQE aims to standardise the assessment of solicitor candidates, ensuring consistent professional competence and fairness across the profession.

“The transition to the SQE has left many law graduates, paralegals, and aspiring solicitors uncertain about how best to prepare for this crucial exam,” says Mark Draper, founder of SolicitorQualification.co.uk. “We heard from numerous legal students and trainees struggling to find high-quality, realistic SQE practice questions that truly reflect the exam’s format and difficulty. Our platform fills that gap by providing expertly crafted, original multiple-choice questions in collaboration with practising solicitors and legal educators.”

The SQE consists of two parts: SQE1, which tests functioning legal knowledge through multiple-choice questions, and SQE2, which assesses practical legal skills such as client interviewing, advocacy, and legal writing. Unlike previous qualification routes, the SQE does not require completion of a traditional training contract or Legal Practice Course before sitting the exam, offering greater flexibility but also new challenges for candidates.

Many candidates face difficulties including navigating the vast amount of study materials without effective ways to test knowledge retention, finding practice questions that accurately mirror the SQE1 exam’s style and rigour, affording expensive preparation courses amid concerns about self-study sufficiency, and managing the anxiety and financial implications of exam failure.

SolicitorQualification.co.uk directly tackles these issues by offering a comprehensive bank of SQE1 practice questions, approved by qualified solicitors with direct experience in SQE question setting. Topic-specific question packs allow candidates to target and strengthen their weaker areas, while clear, accessible information on the SQE syllabus, exam format, and preparation strategies is provided.

Interested students can purchase a low cost sample SQE question pack to try the service out.

The launch of SolicitorQualification.co.uk aligns with the Law Society of England and Wales and the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s shared goal of ensuring the solicitor profession maintains high standards while becoming more accessible and inclusive. By empowering candidates with reliable, expert-validated learning tools, the platform aims to reduce barriers to success and supports the development of competent, confident lawyers ready to serve society—whether in private practice, in-house roles, or pro bono clinics.





