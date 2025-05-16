Coca-Cola Consolidated’s 10-for-1 Stock Split Finalized; Shares to Trade on Split-Adjusted Basis May 27, 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca‑Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) today announced that its 10-for-1 split of the Company’s Common Stock and Class B Common Stock has been approved by its stockholders, and shares of the Company’s stock are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at market open on or about May 27, 2025. On May 23, 2025, stockholders will receive nine additional shares for each share of Common Stock or Class B Common Stock held.

“We are pleased our stockholders supported the 10-for-1 stock split our Board approved earlier this year,” said J. Frank Harrison, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this stock split will make our stock more accessible to a broader range of investors.”

The stock split was subject to stockholder approval of an amendment to the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a 10-for-1 forward stock split of the Company’s Common Stock and Class B Common Stock and to proportionally increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock and Class B Common Stock to accommodate the stock split (the “Amendment”). The Amendment was approved by the Company’s stockholders at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 13, 2025.

Additional information concerning the stock split can be found in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2025.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca‑Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca‑Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca‑Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 123 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.

