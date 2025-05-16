HPQ Silicon Reinstated for Trading

MONTREAL, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company developing next-generation processes for advanced material manufacturing, announces that on May 15, 2025, the TSX Venture Exchange issued Bulletin V2025-1424, confirming that trading in the Company’s securities will be reinstated at market open on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Timeline of the events.

On April 30th, 2025, HPQ issued a press release stating that its new auditors needed a few more days to complete its audited annual financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

Subsequently, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) issued a Cease Trade Order (CTO) on May 1, 2025.

On May 2, 2025, HPQ filed its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Required Filings").

Furthermore, on May 5, 2025, HPQ filed a formal response to the clarification requested by the AMF.

After reviewing the 2024 audited annual financial statements, the formal reply and after in person interviews, the AMF issued via SEDAR+ on May 9, 2025, a filing rescinding the CTO, thereby affirming that it had found no material discrepancies in the Corporation’s Financial documentations.

Once the CTO was lifted, the TSX Venture started a review to confirm that HPQ continued to meet the TSX Venture Exchange listing requirements.

Upon completion of their review, the TSX Venture confirmed that the Corporation meets the listing requirements of a Tier 2 technology issuer.

As a result, BULLETIN V2025-1424 also indicated that, in accordance with Policy 2.5, effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to Tier 2.

“We’re pleased to see trading reinstated and to have confirmation that we continue to meet the TSX Venture Exchange’s listing requirements,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. “We acted swiftly and transparently to resolve the matter, and we remain focused on executing our strategic vision and delivering value to our shareholders.”

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is developing, with the support of world-class technology partners PyroGenesis Canada Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS, new green processes crucial to make the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions.

HPQ activities are centred around the following five (5) pillars:

Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) manufacturer of Fumed Silica using the FUMED SILICA REACTOR, a proprietary technology owned by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc being developed for HSPI by PyroGenesis. Becoming a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS. HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a low carbon, chemical based on demand and high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system. HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a new process to transform black aluminium dross into a valuable resource. Becoming a zero CO 2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.



For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with the security’s regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

