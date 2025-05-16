Aventis Energy Inc. Announces Marketing Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy. (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE: AVE | OTC: VBAMF), is pleased to announce that it entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with RMK Marketing Inc. (“RMK”) on May 16, 2025, (address: 41 Lana Terrace, Mississauga, Ont., Canada, L5A 3B2; e-mail: Roberto@rmkmarketing.ca) to provide marketing services for a term of 6 months, commencing May 21, 2025 (the “Term”).

RMK is an independent company which will, as appropriate, co-ordinate marketing actions, maintain and optimize AdWords campaigns, adapt AdWords bidding strategies, optimize AdWords ads, provide project management and consulting for an online marketing campaign and create and optimize landing pages (the “Services”). The promotional activity will occur by Google.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will compensate RMK $250,000, with an option to increase the advertising budget up to $500,000 (the “Budget”) during the Term. The Term will expire at either the end of the relevant time period or when the Budget is fully spent. The Company will not issue any securities to RMK as compensation for the Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, RMK (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings.

