Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation announces inaugural Bahamas Women Dive Week and Celebration of annual Women’s Dive Day

NASSAU, The Bahamas, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (BMOTIA) is proud to announce its inaugural Bahamas Women Dive Week in partnership with Caradonna Adventures, Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas and other members of the Bahamas dive industry. The landmark event will coincide with the celebration of PADI’s (Professional Association of Dive Instructors) annual global Women’s Dive Day. This premier event will present a distinctive opportunity to establish The Bahamas as a leading destination for women divers as well as foster local community engagement through introductory dive programs and marine conservation initiatives.

From July 18-22, international participants will enjoy a four-night stay at the all-inclusive Breezes Bahamas, along with three exhilarating days of world-class diving. The week will highlight Nassau/Paradise Island’s dramatic walls, shipwrecks, and vibrant reefs, including a signature 2-tank shark dive and visits to iconic sites used in film productions, such as Thunderball and Into the Blue. Participants will also benefit from the expertise of PADI’s dive master, Alannah Vellacott, a Bahamian ecologist and ocean advocate, along with global dive ambassador and influencer, Gabby Shepard, whose advocacy through her “Black Girl Blue World” brand promotes diversity in diving worldwide.

Tourism Director General Latia Duncombe stated that “The Bahamas Women’s Dive Day Event is a powerful reflection of our national commitment to adventure tourism, and female empowerment.

As a world-class diving destination, we are honored to celebrate the women making waves in ocean conservation and underwater exploration, while showcasing the unparalleled Bahamian beauty that captivates divers both from around the globe and among our islands.”

Duncombe added: “These celebrations reinforce The Bahamas’ position as a global leader in both marine tourism and diverse travel experiences while igniting passion and purpose in the next generation of female divers and environmental stewards.”

The initiative will also give young Bahamian women and girls an opportunity to discover and enjoy the sport of diving through introductory resort courses offered at various dive operations across the islands. This hands-on experience aims to foster a lifelong connection with the ocean and inspire future careers in marine science, tourism, and conservation.

PADI® Women’s Dive Day has grown into the most celebrated day of diving on the planet, transforming lives and opening the door to the underwater world. By highlighting this initiative in The Bahamas, the 2025 celebration not only honors women already making waves in the diving world but also ensures that young Bahamian girls have the opportunity to discover their potential beneath the surface—paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future for marine exploration.

Beyond diving, the week will feature evening social events, beachside relaxation, and time to explore the vibrant cultural spirit of Nassau—from savoring authentic Bahamian flavors to engaging with the island’s rich heritage and colorful traditions.

Caradonna Adventures is North America's leading dive travel agency, providing expert assistance with all aspects of travel planning and travel services, including flights, land transportation, hotels, car rentals and more. The company is ARC and IATA licensed, bonded and the only dive travel agency that is a member of USTOA, backed by a million-dollar bond to protect travel investments. Caradonna is a multi-year award-winning dive travel specialist as voted by Scuba Diving Magazine.

The Bahamas Women’s Dive Day Event Package is available for booking through Caradonna Adventures.

