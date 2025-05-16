LGI Homes Recognizes Long-Standing Commitment to Volunteerism on Service Impact Day

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is pleased to announce the success of its ninth annual Service Impact Day. Since launching the initiative in 2016, this meaningful day has become a company-wide tradition, during which every LGI Homes team member shifts focus from sales and closings to dedicate their time and resources to supporting local charities through hands-on volunteer work and financial contributions.

“Service Impact Day stands as one of the most meaningful and fulfilling days of the year,” stated Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of LGI Homes. “This day exemplifies how our employees embody LGI’s core values by actively giving back to the communities we proudly serve. On Thursday, May 15th, LGI Homes team members contributed more than 8,500 volunteer hours, while collaborating with more than 60 nonprofit and charitable organizations across the country. The dedication and enthusiasm demonstrated by both our employees and community partners are truly inspiring, and they highlight the meaningful difference we can make together.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our nonprofit partners for their essential and impactful work - and for allowing us to contribute to their efforts. We are equally proud of our employees, whose generosity, commitment, and community spirit made this year’s Service Impact Day a tremendous success.”

Service Impact Day is the hallmark event in the Company’s philanthropic initiative, LGI Giving, through which it anticipates donating upwards of $1 million in 2025 to support nonprofit charitable organizations in the communities where it does business.



Founded in 2016, the LGI Giving initiative was created to allow LGI employees to have a larger impact on the communities in which they serve through volunteering and financial contributions – strengthening local relationships and demonstrating loyalty. Since then, the initiative has grown to support numerous organizations each year. Through this initiative, the Company has contributed over $4 million in corporate, nonprofit sponsorships and donated approximately 50,000 employee service hours in collaboration with dozens of charities and other nonprofit organizations nationwide. During LGI Giving’s Annual Service Impact Day, LGI offices across the nation are closed, and every employee donates their time and energy to supporting a nonprofit organization or cause in their community. For more information on LGI Giving, please visit https://www.lgihomes.com/community-involvement.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

