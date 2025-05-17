ALL4 Mining: Best Free Bitcoin Litecoin and Dogecoin Cloud Mining Platform Regulated in the UK

Los Angeles, CA, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALL4 Mining, a UK-regulated free cloud mining platform offering mining services for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin and many other currencies, is pleased to announce the launch of its new mobile app. This timely launch enables users to access and manage their cloud mining investments anytime, anywhere, further democratizing cryptocurrency mining.







Key highlights of the mobile app launch:

Seamless Mobile Mining: The new mobile app provides a user-friendly interface to easily monitor mining contracts, track daily earnings, and manage investments.

Enhanced Security: Built with top-tier security measures from McAfee® and Cloudflare®, the app ensures your digital assets are protected wherever you are.

Instant Rewards: New users who sign up through the app receive an instant $15 sign-up bonus and can earn $0.6 per day just for logging in.

Diverse Contract Options: From one-day contracts starting at $15 to long-term investments, users can choose from a variety of mining plans to suit different budgets and goals.

24/7 Reliability: With 100% uptime and 24/7 technical support, the mobile app guarantees you uninterrupted access to mining operations.



“The cryptocurrency market is expected to grow rapidly – experts predict that by 2026, Bitcoin will reach $150,000, Litecoin will reach $500, Dogecoin will break the $1 mark, and XRP will soar to $10 – so the launch of our mobile app is timely,” said an ALL4 Mining spokesperson. “We are committed to making cloud mining convenient and secure, and our mobile solution will be a game-changer for users who seek flexibility and efficiency.”



Simple steps to start cloud mining with ALL4 Mining



Step 1: Choose ALL4 Mining as your provider: ALL4 Mining ’s mining method is simple and straightforward, and users only need a minimum deposit to start mining. The platform ensures that everyone can participate by providing daily returns from mining contracts and flexible withdrawal methods.



Step 2: Register an account: Visit the ALL4 Mining official website all4mining.com, create an account using your email address, log in to access the dashboard and start mining immediately.



Step 3: Purchase a mining contract: ALL4 Mining offers a variety of contract options to suit different budgets and goals. Users can choose from the following options:



The chart below shows the potential income you can achieve.



BTC basic computing power: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $3.5, expiration income: $100 + $7

LTC [classic computing power contract]: investment amount: $600, contract period: 6 days, daily income of $7.26, expiration income: $600 + $43.56

BTC [classic computing power contract]: investment amount: $3,000, contract period: 20 days, daily income of $42.9, expiration income: $3,000 + $858

DOGE [classic computing power contract]: investment amount: $5,000, contract period: 30 days, daily income of $75, expiration income: $5,000 + $2,250

BTC [advanced computing contract]: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 45 days, daily income of $165, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,425

After purchasing the contract, the profit will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more profits.



About ALL4 Mining



ALL4 Mining is a fast-growing digital asset mining service provider and a leading global cloud mining service provider. The company was founded in January 2019 and is headquartered in the UK. After years of development, it currently has more than 200 mining farms around the world, members in more than 200 countries and regions, and is trusted by more than 9 million users worldwide. We believe that everyone should benefit from cloud mining and become a leader in the cloud mining industry.



Join the cloud mining revolution by visiting the official website https://all4mining.com/ or downloading the ALL4 Mining mobile app today. With this new mobile app, managing your cryptocurrency investments will become easier and safer than ever before.







