NEW YORK CITY, May 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has identified IPVanish as one of the top VPN solutions for PC users, highlighting its comprehensive features for Windows, powerful server network, and easy configuration process. The recognition is based on IPVanish’s ability to meet the demands of privacy-conscious users and remote workers who are looking for secure internet access on their desktops.

Best VPN for Windows

IPVanish - a no-logs VPN service offering secure, high-speed connections with unlimited device support.

Virtual private networks have become increasingly essential for protecting digital activity and bypassing regional restrictions. With this in mind, Expert Consumers evaluated a wide range of VPN services for Windows-specific capabilities, and IPVanish stood out for offering a complete Windows client that balances usability with advanced privacy controls.

Windows-Focused Features

IPVanish offers a purpose-built Windows application compatible with Windows 10 and 11. The software integrates directly with the operating system and provides an intuitive user interface that simplifies VPN activation and server selection. Users can connect with a single click or customize their preferences with advanced settings, such as the ability to choose between WireGuard, IKEv2, and OpenVPN protocols. These options allow Windows users to fine-tune their connection based on speed, security needs, and compatibility with different networks.

The app includes a kill switch feature, which automatically blocks internet access if the VPN connection drops unexpectedly. This is an essential safeguard for maintaining data privacy. DNS leak protection and IPv6 leak prevention are also standard, minimizing the risk of traffic exposure outside the VPN tunnel.

Split tunneling, another feature available in the Windows client, allows users to choose which applications run through the VPN and which do not. This flexibility is particularly useful for multitaskers who need to access both local and international resources simultaneously.

Network Performance and Accessibility

IPVanish provides access to over 2,400 servers in over 90 locations across more than 50 countries. This extensive server infrastructure is designed to support high-speed connections and minimize congestion. The Windows app features a real-time server list with latency indicators, which lets users select optimal servers based on their location and use case.

Unlimited device connections are included with each IPVanish subscription. This allows users to secure not only their PC but also mobile devices, smart TVs, and routers under a single account. The Windows application supports simultaneous connections without performance throttling, an especially relevant feature for households or small offices relying on multiple devices.

Plans

IPVanish offers straightforward subscription plans with pricing options for monthly, quarterly, and annual billing. All plans include access to the full feature set with no additional charges for premium features. A 30-day money-back guarantee on annual plans is also available for new users.

Broader Privacy Context

Growing concerns around online surveillance, data tracking, and unsecured public Wi-Fi networks have led to increased interest in personal VPN use. PC users, in particular, often manage sensitive data, conduct financial transactions, or engage in remote work that requires a secure internet connection. IPVanish addresses these concerns by delivering AES 256-bit encryption, zero traffic logs, and encrypted Wi-Fi protection as core components of its Windows service.

Expert Consumers’ decision to feature IPVanish mirrors a larger trend of prioritizing privacy tools that offer both usability and strength. IPVanish’s compatibility with Windows systems, backed by a global server presence and strong privacy architecture, makes it a reliable choice for users who want a secure and adaptable VPN solution for their PC.

Click here to browse IPVanish’s products and plans. For a more detailed review of IPVanish, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About IPVanish

Founded in 2012 by Mudhook Media Inc., a subsidiary of Highwinds Network Group, IPVanish entered the VPN market with a focus on secure, high-speed service for Windows users. It was later acquired by StackPath in 2017 and then by J2 Global (now Ziff Davis) in 2019. Today, IPVanish operates over 2,400 servers globally and offers a multi-platform VPN solution with strong privacy features and unlimited device support.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.