ORINA Successfully Held Its $ORI Presale on May 15th, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Summary: ORINA, a top-tier decentralized platform, successfully held the presale of its native token, $ORI, at 8:00 PM on May 15th, 2025. The presale was designed to empower farmers, consumers, and agricultural stakeholders through cutting-edge technology and innovative blockchain integration.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest milestone, ORINA completed the presale of its $ORI token as scheduled on May 15th, 2025, at 8:00 PM. With a holistic approach to transforming agriculture, the platform offered opportunities to reshape the agricultural landscape with a strong emphasis on sustainability, fair value distribution, and digital connectivity. Every transaction facilitated by the platform carried the potential to improve lives and deliver value to marginalized communities.





Built on the principles of transparency, trust, and community collaboration, ORINA integrated blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies to advance smart, inclusive agriculture. At its core, ORINA was guided by a bold vision: to establish a more equitable agricultural ecosystem where small-scale farmers enjoyed the same access to markets, technology, and capital as large agribusinesses. During the presale, $ORI illustrated its commitment to a future where every hectare of farmland could be digitally connected, monitored, and optimized for sustainable productivity. By bridging the gap between rural producers and global consumers, $ORI contributed to long-term food security and economic inclusion.

As a multi-layered platform, ORINA emerged as a catalyst for change, enabling users to play an active role in reshaping the future of agriculture. It brought together a community of forward-thinking individuals committed to positive global impact. The $ORI token was not just a financial asset—it represented an investment in the planet and its people. Serving as the backbone of the platform’s tokenized economy, $ORI powered micro-payments, staking rewards, and community-driven incentives.

The $ORI tokenomics framework was carefully crafted to support ORINA’s growth and ensure fairness, community involvement, and responsible distribution. The token distribution was allocated as follows:

Operational Expenses – 5%

Liquidity – 7%

Presale – 5%

Public Sale (IEO) – 5%

Community – 18%

Platform Development – 20%

Reserve and Future Funding – 10%

Ecosystem Growth – 10%

Team and Advisors – 20%



Through its presale, ORINA reinforced its mission to restore dignity to farming by giving producers direct control over their data, pricing, and market access. In the face of challenges such as climate change, inflation, and resource scarcity, ORINA presented a resilient and decentralized alternative to traditional agricultural systems dominated by centralized monopolies.

About ORINA:

In a world grappling with food security issues, supply chain opacity, and rural development gaps, ORINA emerged as a transformative decentralized platform. It aimed to empower farmers, consumers, and stakeholders with advanced technological tools. According to its roadmap, ORINA is now focused on launching its mobile app, expanding token utility, and partnering with agricultural cooperatives across Southeast Asia and beyond. By blending traditional farming practices with Web3 infrastructure, ORINA is cultivating a global agricultural revolution.

