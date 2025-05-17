Portland, May 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As we venture into 2025, NordVPN has once again solidified its position as the leading choice for iPhone users, earning the top spot in this year’s definitive ranking of the best VPN services for iOS. With a combination of suitable features, NordVPN has managed to outshine its competitors to claim the title of the best iPhone VPN of the year.

The ranking that placed NordVPN as the best VPN for iPhone in 2025 resulted from an evaluation conducted by a panel of cybersecurity experts and independent reviewers, who assessed numerous VPN services across several categories. And in each category, NordVPN emerged as the clear winner thanks to its superior features that outperform the rest in the field.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the top VPN for iPhone in 2025. This honor is a testament to the relentless work our team puts into ensuring that NordVPN delivers world-class security, exceptional performance, and a flawless user experience on iOS. As threats evolve and mobile usage continues to grow, we remain focused on empowering users with tools that not only protect but enhance their digital lives.”

One of the significant aspects that greatly contributed to NordVPN's top ranking as the best VPN service for iPhone in 2025 is its intuitive and polished iOS app. In recognition that not all its users are tech experts, NordVPN curated its platform to strike the perfect balance between simplicity and powerful functionality. Users can access the best VPN for iPhone offerings in 2025 with just a tap. In light of this, users have commended the following steps required for creating an account on the platform. The steps are:

Alongside its intuitive user interface and simple registration process, NordVPN has a cutting-edge encryption technology that works to keep everything safe. For quite some time now, iPhone users have been increasingly concerned about their data being intercepted over public Wi-Fi or unsecured networks, and, to address this, NordVPN incorporates AES-256 encryption. This is the same encryption technology that is widely used by governments and militaries around the world. With such encryption prowess, iPhone users who have installed NordVPN are guaranteed that all data transmitted through their device is shielded from unwarranted users.

Another defining strength of NordVPN, as highlighted by industry experts, is its implementation of NordLynx, a proprietary VPN protocol based on the innovative WireGuard framework. This protocol has been designed to maintain high speeds without compromising on security. With it incorporated, iPhone users can stream, browse, download, and game at high speeds without experiencing any buffers, making NordVPN the best for iPhone in 2025.

Privacy transparency is fundamental when it comes to VPN services, and that is one aspect that sets NordVPN apart in the crowded marketplace. NordVPN operates under a strict no-logs policy, unlike other VPN providers offering vague reassurances. This goes a long way in enabling it to maintain the privacy levels of the highest order, as it does not monitor, collect, or store user activity, browsing history, or connection logs. In addition to having such a policy, NordVPN also goes ahead and allows for frequent audits, which ensure that the policy is adhered to.

“We believe trust is earned through transparency, which is why we undergo independent audits, run a bug bounty program, and operate in a privacy-friendly jurisdiction.”

Complementing this privacy stance is NordVPN’s global network, which has over 7,000 servers across more than 100 countries. This gives players a wide range of connection points, which most appreciate. With such an extensive infrastructure, iPhone users have cited that they can bypass geographic restrictions, stream content from other regions, and access services that may be censored in their current location. According to analysts, NordVPN's global reach is a major factor that will make it the best VPN service for iPhone users in 2025.

User feedback also points to NordVPN's seamless compatibility with iCloud and Apple security tools, vouching for its leadership position. As many have noted, NordVPN works smoothly alongside Apple’s iCloud Private Relay and does not interfere with iOS’s native privacy tools; rather, it complements them by offering a second layer of encryption.

Beyond its technological capabilities, NordVPN also shines when it comes to having a dedicated customer support team and user education. As part of its implementation to be the best VPN for iPhone, NordVPN provides 24/7 live chat and responsive email assistance, plus a library of guides, tutorials, and FAQs specifically for iOS users. Regardless of the issue encountered, users have highlighted that NordVPN’s support team handles everything with the urgency and knowledge required. This support infrastructure helps iPhone users maximize their VPN usage without frustrations.

The digital landscape is evolving at a breakneck pace, and with it, there are threats to online privacy and freedom. Governments, corporations, and cybercriminals constantly refine their methods to track, restrict, and exploit user data. For iPhone users, who rely on their devices for everything from banking to streaming, the need for a robust VPN solution is non-negotiable, and that is why NordVPN has risen to the occasion, delivering a seamless and secure browsing experience that caters to both novice users and tech-savvy individuals alike.

NordVPN’s position as the best VPN for iPhone in 2025 is no accident. It is the result of a carefully engineered product that prioritizes security, speed, privacy, and user experience, all of which are tailored to meet the specific needs of iOS users.

