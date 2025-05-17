BAK Battery Unveils Three Major Product Lines at CIBF 2025, Strategically Shaping the "Core" Engine for Future Development

SHENZHEN, China, May 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From May 15 to 17, the 17th China International Battery Fair (CIBF 2025) took place in Shenzhen. BAK Battery showcased its three main product lines: cylindrical, polymer, and prismatic batteries.





BAK Cylindrical Battery: The "Energy Capsules" Continue to Evolve, Powering Innovation in End-User Products

With over two decades of expertise in cylindrical batteries, BAK Battery has developed a comprehensive product platform that boasts high capacity, high power, and high safety across its cylindrical range. Drawing on years of research into tabless technology, BAK Battery has pioneered the development of a tabless cylindrical battery matrix, covering 18, 21, and 46 cell series. This new structure significantly enhances performance metrics such as discharge capability, endurance, charging speed, and cycle life compared to traditional cylindrical batteries.

In response to safety concerns in electric two-wheelers, the new national standards impose stringent safety requirements on the industry. BAK PRO-M high-safety battery not only meets the GB43854-2024 and GB40559-2024 safety performance standards but also surpasses the industry’s most rigorous nail penetration test. With advantages like a wide temperature range and long cycle life, it delivers an outstanding travel experience for users.

BAK Polymer Battery: Accelerating the Application of Solid-State Battery

As the next-generation power battery technology, solid-state batteries are rapidly advancing toward industrialization. Leveraging a new technology route, BAK plans to launch its 390Wh/kg solid-state battery product by the end of 2025, with a cycle life of 800 cycles. This product is positioned for high-performance fields requiring exceptional battery capabilities, such as explosive-proof safety equipment, vehicle battery swapping, and eVTOL applications. Currently, various BAK solid-state battery products have passed nail penetration test and are already being applied in explosive-proof safety equipment.

In addition to solid-state batteries, polymer batteries are another major highlight of BAK’s exhibit. As one of the world’s leading suppliers of consumer-grade polymer pouch lithium batteries, BAK offers a diverse range of products with high power, fast charging, high energy density, and wide temperature range. These products reliably power mobile phone battery swapping, power banks, and smart home devices, aligning perfectly with the evolving demands of AI-driven electronic product upgrades.

BAK Prismatic Battery: Embracing a Green Future and Charting a Path Toward High-Quality Development

As the energy storage sector shifts from "scale expansion" to a new phase of "high-quality development", large-capacity cells have become the focal point of next-generation technological innovation. Against this backdrop, BAK Battery continues to drive material innovation and process improvement, introducing its 688Ah prismatic cell. By reducing the cost per Wh, BAK is steadily enhancing its competitive edge in the clean energy sector.

Mr. Liu Zhibo, Executive Vice President of BAK Battery, remarked, "As one of the earliest pioneers in China’s lithium battery industry, BAK has witnessed and propelled the evolution of China’s lithium sector from a follower to a global industry leader. Today, as the world stands at a pivotal moment in energy transition, BAK remains committed to innovation, sustained investment in R&D, and the delivery of high-quality products and solutions, empowering synergistic growth across the value chain and contributing to a greener, low-carbon, and sustainable future."

