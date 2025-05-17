Brain Cancer Canada Awards $68,000 Research Grant for Clinical Trial of Anti-Cancer Vaccine Targeting DIPG, the Most Aggressive Pediatric Brain Cancer

TORONTO, May 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on DIPG Awareness Day, Brain Cancer Canada is pleased to award $68,000 for an innovative research initiative led by Dr. Aru Narendran, MD, PhD, and Dr. Patrick Sipila, PhD, at The University of Calgary and Alberta Children’s Hospital.

The project, "Biological Correlative Studies to Improve Current Outcomes of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) and High-Risk Brain Tumours with a Neoantigen-Based Anti-Cancer Vaccine in Clinical Trial," focuses on advancing a novel immunotherapy approach for some of the most aggressive childhood brain cancers.

DIPG is a devastating pediatric brain tumour, with fewer than 10% of children surviving two years post-diagnosis. As DIPG progresses, it severely impacts essential brain functions, making it increasingly difficult for children to see, walk, and even breathe.

Current treatment options, including radiation therapy and chemotherapy, offer only temporary or limited benefit, and survival rates have remained largely unchanged for decades, despite broader advances in cancer research.

In response to this urgent need, Dr. Narendran and Dr. Sipila’s team are investigating a new anti-cancer vaccine designed to train a patient’s immune system to recognize and eliminate tumour cells. Their research aims to validate the safety, activity, and potential clinical applications of this neoantigen-based immunotherapy. By providing critical biological insights into the vaccine’s effectiveness, the project seeks to accelerate the development of promising new treatment options for children affected by DIPG and other high-risk brain tumours.

Dr. Narendran explains, “Every advancement in DIPG research brings renewed hope for the entire brain cancer community. By discovering new and effective treatments, we aim to prove that even the toughest human challenges can be overcome through compassion, collaboration, and innovation. The progress we make today paves the way for tomorrow's cures, where no child’s future is cut short by a brain cancer.”

This groundbreaking work represents an important step toward improving survival outcomes and offering renewed hope to families impacted by these devastating diagnoses.

Brain Cancer Canada acknowledges the tremendous contributions of grassroots fundraisers including Trinity’s Army, the $9 Challenge, and Dr. Surya’s 8th Charity Raffle that have made this award possible.

Immensely grateful for the support, Dr. Narendran explains the critical need for funding, “Philanthropic organizations such as the Brain Cancer Canada give true hope for children fighting brain cancer, granting the crucial support needed to advance translational research and the preparation of innovative treatment protocols for the future. By funding collaborative efforts and high-risk, high-reward projects, your giving ensures that scientists and physicians continue to work to discover safer, more effective novel treatments for our patients.”

In recognition of DIPG Day, Brain Cancer Canada is proud to have The Peace Bridge connecting Canada and the U.S., Cabot Tower on Signal Hill in St. John’s, NL, and the CN Tower Toronto, ON, illuminated in yellow. The lighting serves as a powerful symbol of awareness and solidarity in the fight against DIPG.

This announcement is part of a series of six grants announced during Brain Cancer Awareness Month. Brain Cancer Canada remains committed to driving forward innovative solutions and pursuing hope for those affected by brain cancer by investing in critically needed research.

About Brain Cancer Canada

Brain Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by primary malignant brain tumours by funding research, advocating for effective treatment options, and investing in neurosurgical technologies. Since 2015, Brain Cancer Canada has directed more than 2.4 million dollars to brain cancer research, to 25 projects at nine institutions, research centres, and hospitals across Canada.

More Information

For more detail about this and other research initiatives supported by Brain Cancer Canada, please visit www.braincancercanada.ca

Media Contact:

angela@braincancercanada.ca

1-855-375-1381