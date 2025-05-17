XRP News: XenDex Set To Reveal Its First DEX Version While Presale Nears End, Buy $XDX As XRP Price Goes Up

SYDNEY, May 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP continues to dominate headlines and bullish sentiment grips the market, XenDex is rapidly emerging as the XRP Ledger’s most promising DeFi project and it’s happening fast. With its soft cap already filled and the hard cap nearly complete, XenDex’s $XDX token is now on the verge of a full presale sellout.





The driving force? Confidence in XRP is stronger than ever. After Judge Torres’ recent pro-Ripple rulings, the SEC’s lawsuit was officially withdrawn, and ProShares’ XRP Futures ETF received approval, setting the stage for XRP’s long-awaited breakout. Speculators and analysts are now predicting a long-term $1,000 XRP valuation, fueled by institutional adoption and favorable global regulation.

Riding this wave, XenDex is building the DeFi infrastructure XRP has long needed. Its all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) is in active development, and a full UI mockup of Version 1 will be unveiled soon, showcasing every feature in action.

A First-of-Its-Kind Platform on XRPL

XenDex combines the best of DeFi in a beginner-friendly, powerful interface, including:

AI-Powered Copy Trading

Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing

Cross-Chain Trading (XRP with BNB, Solana, Ethereum)

Staking & Yield Farming

DAO Governance via $XDX



The upcoming mockup will give the community a first look at how these features will function and only presale buyers will get early access to the live platform once it launches.

Presale Details (Final Phase)

Soft Cap: Filled

Filled Hard Cap: Almost Filled

Almost Filled Price: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

Buy $XDX Before It’s Too Late: https://xendex.net/presale

Confirmed Listings on Major Exchanges

Once the presale closes, $XDX will be listed on:

Binance

Gate.io

MEXC

BitMart

FirstLedger

MagneticX

With XRP’s momentum stronger than ever and XenDex close to launching, this is your last chance to buy before price surges post-listing.

