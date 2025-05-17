XRP News: Buy $XDX As XRP Price Goes Up, XenDex Gets Ready To Unveil Its First DEX Version While Presale Nears End

SYDNEY, May 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP dominates the headlines and bullish momentum accelerates, XenDex is emerging as one of the most promising DeFi projects on the XRP Ledger, and time is running out to join early.





With its soft cap already filled and the hard cap nearly reached, the $XDX presale is entering its final phase. Early supporters are racing to secure tokens before listings go live and prices rise.

Purchase $XDX At A low Price

This surge in demand follows a series of game-changing developments: Judge Torres’ favorable rulings, the SEC’s lawsuit withdrawal, and ProShares’ XRP Futures ETF approval. Market sentiment has never been stronger, with some analysts now predicting XRP could hit $1,000 in the long term as institutional interest pours in.

Riding this momentum, XenDex is building what XRP has lacked, a complete DeFi ecosystem in one powerful, user-friendly platform.

Version 1 is currently in development, and a full UI mockup will be released soon showcasing:

AI Copy Trading

Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing

Cross-Chain Trading (BNB, Solana, Ethereum)

Staking & Yield Farming

DAO Governance



Join XenDex Presale

Only $XDX presale buyers will get early access to the platform once it launches.

Presale Details (Final Phase)

Soft Cap: Filled

Filled Hard Cap: Nearly Filled

Nearly Filled Price: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

Buy XDX Before It Sells Out

XenDex team has confirmed that XDX will be listed after presale on some major exchanges like: Binance, Gate.io, MEXC, BitMart, FirstLedger, MagneticX.

With the XRP market booming as a result of the SEC’s lawsuit withdrawal, Judge Torres’ favorable rulings, and the approval of ProShares’ XRP Futures ETF, combined with Brazil’s first XRP Spot ETF, market confidence is soaring and many now believe XRP could hit $1,000 in the long run, XenDex is set to launch soon, this is your last chance to buy low before listings go live.

