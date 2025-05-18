Nimanode: Powering the First No-Code AI Agent Platform Built on XRP Ledger

LEEDS, United Kingdom, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimanode, a first-of-its-kind AI automation platform has announced their project kickoff by emphasising they will be building on the XRP Ledger. As a platform designed to power a new era of autonomous AI agents on-chain, the project is already drawing strong early interest as the presale looks set to commence soon.

Introducing Nimanode, pioneering the first zero-code builder for AI Agents on the XRP Ledger. It’s a platform that empowers users from non-coders to skilled developers to launch autonomous AI agents that execute smart contracts, access risk, automate on-chain operations, ensure compliance with global regulatory standards and interact intelligently across decentralized platforms.

By combining artificial intelligence with the power of blockchain, Nimanode enables anyone to create, deploy, and earn from intelligent AI agents that interact directly with XRPL and beyond. It's not just another protocol being launched as we usually see in the web3 space, it's an effort pioneering a new category of AI & Blockchain fusion.

Why XRP + AI?

Nimanode's choice to build on the XRP Ledger was no coincidence. With its proven speed, low fees, and reliability, XRPL delivers the performance layer needed to scale decentralized AI across industries.

According to the Nimanode team:

“We see a future where businesses, DAOs, and individuals rely on autonomous agents. XRPL offers the infrastructure to make that future scalable, cost-effective, and transparent from day one.”

Nimanode’s architecture allows agents to execute smart contracts, optimize DeFi positions, monitor compliance, and provide 24/7 decentralized support — all governed and fueled by the $NIMA token.

What Makes Nimanode Unique?

At the core of Nimanode is a zero-code interface that simplifies building advanced AI agents. Users can deploy intelligent agents that serve real blockchain utility across several verticals:

Web3 Support Agent

Launch 24/7 AI-powered support for DAOs, NFT drops, or dApps.

DeFi Autopilot Agent

A self-learning agent that analyzes markets, maximizes APY, and reallocates funds for optimal yield.

Smart Contract Generator Agent

Converts natural language into live XRPL smart contracts; alidated and deployed autonomously.

RWA Compliance Agent

Ensures tokenized assets and real-world integrations remain compliant with evolving regulatory frameworks.

Risk Assessment Agent

Flags suspicious dApps activity or smart contract interactions in real time.



$NMA Token Utility

NMA has a capped supply of 200 million with a 45% allocation for its presale to early adopters. The utility of $NMA is infused into every layer of their ecosystem to ensure its longevity and use case. Included but not limited to:

Deploying Agents – Lower deployment costs just by holding $NMA

Agent Marketplace – Use $NMA to access discounts on purchasing AI agents

Staking & Yield – Stake $NMA to earn passive rewards

Governance – Voting on ecosystem proposals and upgrades

Conclusion

Nimanode has emerged as one of the most utility based projects in the XRP ecosystem, leading the charge into the next wave of digital evolution where the lighting speed and execution of on-chain meets off-chain edge-cutting AI automation.

As XRP is poised for massive institutional adoption, building on the Blockchain ensure Nimanode reached its full potential. Do not miss out on any updates regarding Nimanode by ensuring you follow their various communications channels.

