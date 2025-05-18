POPEcoin Raises $1.5 Million in Ten Days with No VCs, No Taxes, and No Apologies

ROME, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an economy where memecoins often rise and fall within the same week, POPEcoin ($POPE) has managed to carve out a real foothold—raising $1.5 million in just ten days, without venture capital, early access allocations, or flashy partnerships. The entire presale has been structured for fairness and simplicity, with equal terms for every participant and a clean 0% tax on all buys and sells. That approach seems to be resonating. The project has already drawn over 25,000 organic followers across Twitter and Telegram, with round after round of the presale filling up faster than anticipated.





But beyond the numbers, POPEcoin is tapping into something rare: a memecoin with a narrative arc. Inspired by the 1809 imprisonment of Pope Pius VII under Napoleon, the token weaves historical symbolism with meme culture, bringing together two worlds that rarely meet. Its slogan, “History Never Dies,” is more than a tagline—it’s the core of the project’s identity. Every aspect of the launch, from the 1809% staking APR to the relic-themed NFT series in development, is a nod to a forgotten moment of defiance being preserved through blockchain.

From Meme to Mechanism: Building Infrastructure on Bitcoin

The team behind POPEcoin isn’t stopping at memes—they’re setting the foundation for a narrative-fueled Layer 2.

As the presale continues through its 23 planned rounds, with each tier incrementally increasing in price, the next stage of development is already underway. POPEcoin has announced plans for POPEchain—a Bitcoin Layer 2 infrastructure dedicated to supporting on-chain storytelling, decentralized culture, and community-driven engagement. The alpha testnet is scheduled for release post-presale, with early backers given priority access.

Token buyers receive their $POPE instantly upon purchase, with tokens automatically staked to start earning rewards immediately. A dedicated staking dApp will launch following the presale, offering users an intuitive way to claim both their tokens and their earned yield. Parallel to this, the development team is building a native bridge to enable seamless asset movement across Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Solana, and Base.

Further anchoring its cultural mission, POPEcoin is also preparing the launch of NFT Relics—a series of digital artifacts that fuse historical lore with on-chain identity. Plans for a gamified experience dubbed VaticanVerse are also in motion, offering an immersive metaverse-like extension of the token’s historical themes.

A Cultural Token with Momentum to Match

The rise of POPEcoin signals that the memecoin space may finally be ready for substance—without sacrificing speed.

There’s no shortage of tokens with hype, nor of projects with grand ambitions but little traction. What separates POPEcoin is that it’s executing fast, communicating clearly, and drawing real interest without relying on artificial volume or preloaded influencers. The combination of community-driven funding, historical narrative, and infrastructure ambition is proving potent—especially in a market hungry for novelty that actually delivers.

Presale contributions remain open, though rounds are filling quickly. As the project transitions from fundraising to infrastructure rollout, the early days of POPEcoin already read like a memecoin that didn’t follow the script—and that’s exactly why it’s working.

Presale: https://popecoin.meme/#presale

Telegram: https://t.me/popecoin_meme

Twitter/X: https://x.com/POPECOIN_MEME

Whitepaper: https://popecoin.meme/Whitepaper.pdf

Contact: press@popecoin.meme

Contact:

Giovanni Sierra - CEO POPEcoin

Email: contact@popecoin.meme

Website: https://popecoin.meme

