UCTT INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (“Ultra Clean” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: UCTT) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ultra Clean securities between May 6, 2024 and February 24, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/UCTT.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that: (1) Ultra Clean misled investors about customer demand in China; (2) the Company suffered from a significant ramp issue with a critical customer; (3) the Company also concealed inventory and demand corrections which caused weakness in the Chinese domestic market; and (4) based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/UCTT. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in Ultra Clean you have until May 23, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

