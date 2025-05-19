New Era of Golf: Robera NEO Debuts on Kickstarter with GPS & AI Vision

Robera Logo

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to experience golf like never before! Robera, the trailblazer in smart golf technology, today announced the highly anticipated Kickstarter launch of its revolutionary Robera NEO golf cart, set for May 22, 2025 at 7:00AM PST / 10:00AM EST Building on the success of their acclaimed smart follow technology, Robera NEO marks a quantum leap, becoming the world's first golf cart to seamlessly integrate precision GPS navigation with cutting-edge AI vision.

Robera NEO is poised to redefine convenience and intelligence on the golf course. By combining a comprehensive database of over 40,000 GPS golf course maps with advanced AI vision, this innovative cart offers intelligent navigation that transcends simple following. It autonomously maneuvers around obstacles, ensuring a smooth and efficient journey across the fairway, directly to your desired next location.

“Robera NEO is more than just a smart cart, it’s a smarter caddy,” said the CEO of Robera. “We set out to give golfers more freedom, more control, and a more enjoyable game.”

“Integrating GPS data with AI-powered obstacle recognition was a major milestone,” said Robera’s Lead Engineer. “It means Robera NEO doesn’t just follow, it thinks ahead, creating a safer, more fluid experience for golfers.”

“Every feature of Robera NEO was developed with ease of use in mind,” said Robera’s UX Designer. “From the foldable frame to voice command functionality, we’re focused on convenience without sacrificing innovation.”

“The Kickstarter launch offers early adopters a chance to be the first to experience this next-gen technology at a great value,” said Robera’s Marketing Director. “We’re excited to bring this innovation to courses around the world.”

Imagine effortlessly directing your caddy with a simple command. Tell Robera NEO where you want to go, and its sophisticated smart navigation system will calculate the optimal route, expertly avoiding bunkers, water hazards, and other in-play obstacles. Upon arrival, your intelligent cart will be waiting, ready for your next swing.

Robera NEO is packed with a suite of advanced features designed to elevate every facet of your game:

Building upon the first generation's reliable tracking with even greater precision. Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance: Utilizing both precise GPS data and real-time AI vision for truly autonomous hazard navigation.

Utilizing both precise GPS data and real-time AI vision for truly autonomous hazard navigation. Smart Route Planning: Intelligently calculates the most efficient path to your next shot or back to your side.

Intelligently calculates the most efficient path to your next shot or back to your side. Effortless Remote Summon: Summon Robera NEO to your location from up to 100 meters away with a simple button press.

Summon Robera NEO to your location from up to 100 meters away with a simple button press. Instant Real-Time Distance Measurement: Get quick and accurate yardage to the green with simple voice commands or the intuitive Robera app.

Get quick and accurate yardage to the green with simple voice commands or the intuitive Robera app. Durable & Portable Design: Featuring an IPx5 waterproof rating, Robera NEO is also easily foldable and lightweight at just 15kg (including battery) for ultimate convenience.

Featuring an IPx5 waterproof rating, Robera NEO is also easily foldable and lightweight at just 15kg (including battery) for ultimate convenience. Unrivaled Climbing Power: Conquer inclines up to 25° with the cart's high-performance climbing capability.

Conquer inclines up to 25° with the cart's high-performance climbing capability. Extended Play & Rapid Recharge: Enjoy longer rounds powered by a 22.2V 13Ah (288.6Wh) battery with 100W fast charging, allowing for up to 27 holes with the integrated backup battery system.

Enjoy longer rounds powered by a 22.2V 13Ah (288.6Wh) battery with 100W fast charging, allowing for up to 27 holes with the integrated backup battery system. Seamless Smart App Integration: Stay connected and benefit from continuous improvements via an intuitive Android/APPLE-compatible app with over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Stay connected and benefit from continuous improvements via an intuitive Android/APPLE-compatible app with over-the-air (OTA) updates. Advanced Swing Analysis & Ultra-bright, Military-grade screen (available on Tablet Version): Capture and analyze your swing in stunning detail with feedback displayed on an military-grade, sunlight-readable 2600 nits FHD touchscreen.

Exclusive Kickstarter Launch - Limited Time Offer! Mark your calendars! The groundbreaking Robera NEO will be available for pre-order exclusively on Kickstarter starting May 22nd, 2025, 7:00 AM PST/ 10:00 AM EST!

Mark your calendars! The groundbreaking Robera NEO will be available for pre-order exclusively on Kickstarter starting May 22nd, 2025, 7:00 AM PST/ 10:00 AM EST! Super Early Bird Specials - 40% OFF!

Robera NEO Vision: 1,799USD (MSRP 2999 USD)

Robera NEO Tablet: 2,399USD (MSRP3,999 USD)Launch day exclusive - limited quantities available!

Don’t miss your chance to be among the first to experience the future of golf. Visit our Kickstarter page on May 22 at 7:00AM PST / 10:00AM EST.

Sign Up to Secure the Exclusive Launch Special: https://prelaunch.roberashop.com/





About Robera: Robera is a pioneering technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the golf experience through innovative and intelligent solutions. With a passion for enhancing the game, Robera is committed to developing cutting-edge products that empower golfers of all levels.

