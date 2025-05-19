Formula Systems Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FORTY) (“Formula” or the “Company”), a global information technology group engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Wednesday, May 14 2025. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Formula’s audited annual financial statements for 2024, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.formulasystems.com/en/financial-reports.

The Company will deliver a hard copy of its 2024 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Asaf Berenstin, Chief Financial Officer, at asafb@formula.co.il.

About Formula

Formula, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

To learn more about Formula, visit www.formulasystems.com.

Press Contact:

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

+972-3-5389305

ir@formula.co.il