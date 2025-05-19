Global White Biotechnology Market Report 2025-2035 | White Biotechnology Set to Transform Industries from Biofuels to Bioplastics

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global White Biotechnology Market 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global white (industrial) biotechnology market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for sustainable alternatives to traditional petroleum-based products. White biotechnology leverages biological systems, enzymes, and microorganisms to produce chemicals, materials, and energy through environmentally friendly processes.

With rising environmental concerns, government regulations supporting bio-based products, and technological advancements in synthetic biology, the sector is poised for substantial expansion.

The market is characterized by diverse applications across multiple industries including biofuels, bio-based chemicals, bioplastics, pharmaceuticals, food ingredients, textiles, and construction materials. Major growth drivers include carbon taxation policies, increasing consumer preference for sustainable products, and corporate sustainability commitments.

The transition toward circular economy principles is further accelerating adoption as white biotechnology enables the valorization of various waste streams including agricultural residues, forestry waste, municipal solid waste, and industrial by-products.

Technological innovations in synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, and the emerging field of generative biology are dramatically improving production efficiencies and expanding the range of possible bio-manufactured molecules.

Advanced fermentation processes, cell-free systems, and the development of novel microbial chassis organisms are contributing to increased commercial viability of white biotechnology products.

Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025-2035 Global market revenues by molecule type Market segmentation by application sector Regional market analysis and growth projections Competitive landscape and key player positioning

Technology Landscape Assessment Production hosts (bacteria, yeast, fungi, marine organisms) Biomanufacturing processes and optimization techniques Synthetic biology advancements and applications Generative biology approaches and impact Feedstock analysis and alternative resource utilization

Application Sector Analysis Biofuels (bioethanol, biodiesel, biogas, biojet fuel) Bio-based chemicals (organic acids, alcohols, monomers) Bioplastics and biopolymers (PLA, PHAs, bio-PET) Food and nutraceutical ingredients Agricultural biotechnology Textile applications Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics Construction materials

Sustainability and Circular Economy Integration White biotechnology for waste valorization Carbon capture utilization Industrial symbiosis opportunities Environmental impact assessment

Strategic Insights and Opportunities Technology adoption trends Regulatory landscape analysis Investment patterns and funding environment Strategic recommendations for market participants

Comprehensive Company Profiles Detailed analysis of 395 market participants Technology platforms and proprietary processes Commercial deployments and capacity expansions Partnership and collaboration networks



The report provides comprehensive profiles of over 395 companies operating across the industrial biotechnology value chain. These include established industry leaders like Novozymes, Braskem, LanzaTech, and Corbion, alongside innovative startups developing novel technologies and applications.

The diverse ecosystem encompasses specialized synthetic biology platforms (Ginkgo Bioworks, Arzeda), biofuel producers (Aemetis, Gevo), bioplastics manufacturers (NatureWorks, Total Energies Corbion, Danimer Scientific), bio-based chemical developers (Avantium, METEX), cell-free system innovators (EnginZyme, Solugen), and companies focused on emerging applications like biocement (Biomason) and bio-textiles (Bolt Threads, Modern Meadow, Spiber).

The landscape also includes AI-driven biotechnology platforms (Asimov, Zymergen) and specialized waste-to-value companies (Celtic Renewables, Full Cycle Bioplastics). This comprehensive company analysis provides unparalleled insights into the competitive dynamics, technological capabilities, and strategic positioning of key market participants across the global industrial biotechnology ecosystem.

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Biotechnology "colours"

1.2 Definition

1.3 Comparison with conventional processes

1.4 Markets and applications

1.5 Advantages

1.6 Sustainability

1.7 White Biotechnology for the Circular Economy

1.7.1 Agricultural Waste

1.7.2 Forestry and Paper Waste

1.7.3 Gas Fermentation

1.7.4 Plastics Upcycling

1.7.5 Wastewater Valorization

2 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

2.1 Production hosts

2.2 Biomanufacturing processes

2.3 Synthetic Biology

2.4 Generative Biology

2.5 Feedstocks

2.6 Blue biotechnology (Marine biotechnology)

3 MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Market trends

3.1.1 Demand for biobased products

3.1.2 Government regulation

3.1.3 Costs

3.1.4 Carbon taxes

3.2 Industry challenges and constraints

3.2.1 Technical challenges

3.2.2 Costs

3.3 White biotechnology in the bioeconomy

3.4 SWOT analysis

3.5 Market map

3.6 Key market players and competitive landscape

3.7 Regulations

3.8 Main end-use markets

3.9 Global market revenues 2018-2035

3.10 Market Outlook

4 COMPANY PROFILES (397 company profiles)

