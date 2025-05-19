2 Day Understanding Pharmacovigilance Regulations in Asia Pacific Training Course: Enhance Your PV Strategy with In-Depth Training on RPPV, PSMF, and RMP Requirements (ONLINE EVENT: June 16-17, 2025)

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding Pharmacovigilance Regulations in APAC Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmacovigilance regulations in Asia are dynamic and fast-changing. As the Asia-Pacific region becomes increasingly important for pharmaceutical companies, it's vital to ensure compliance and safety by staying informed of the latest regulatory developments.

This two-day pharmacovigilance webinar has been designed to provide a comprehensive guide to compliance in this geographic region. It will provide an ideal opportunity to keep up-to-date with the latest Good Pharmacovigilance Practices (GVP) and post market PV operations in China, and post-market pharmacovigilance regulations in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Australia.

Our panel of experts from this region will provide an overview of Good Pharmacovigilance Practices and discuss pharmacovigilance-related requirements. Gain key takeaways to better understand the new GVP regulations and pharmacovigilance compliance in these countries.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry leaders and enhance your knowledge of dynamic and fast-changing regulations in Asia, and the growing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Benefits of Attending

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This webinar is intended for anyone involved in and interested in Good Pharmacovigilance Practices (GVP) and the daily practice of pharmacovigilance, including:

Professionals working in pharmacovigilance departments

Drug safety specialists

Adverse reaction monitoring professionals

R&D professionals

Regulatory affairs specialists

Pharmaceutical physicians

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Pharmacovigilance in China - GVP Overview

An Overview of China Pharmacovigilance

Annual report of China national ADR monitoring

China PV concept

PV development in China

Competent authorities

National systems introduction

China GVP 2021 Introduction and Requirements

Quality management: PV system, quality objective, QA system, QC indicators

Organizational structure, personnel, resources: RPPV (QPPV), PV department

Monitor and report: data collection, ICSR case processing, report submission, literature search

Risk identification and evaluation: incl. PSUR/PBRER, post-marketing safety study

Risk control: risk control measures, risk communication, PV plan (RMP)

Documentation, record and data management: incl. PSMF

PV annual report

Brief introduction of clinical PV requirements

Best Practices for Compliance with China's GVP Requirements

4 key tips

4 key pitfalls

Authority inspection

Q&A

Post-Market PV Operation

PV Operation - Individual Case Study Reports (ICSR)

ICSR Overview

Adverse Events Collection, Processing, and Submission to Regulatory Authorities

National ADR Monitoring System Report Submission Demonstration

Periodic Safety Update Report (PSUR)/PBRER

Structures and contents

Timelines

Day 2

Pharmacovigilance Regulations in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Australia

Pharmacovigilance Regulations in Malaysia

Introduction to Pharmacovigilance in Malaysia and Legal Basis

Pharmacovigilance system Responsibilities of MAH, Responsible Person for PV (RPPV), Record Retention

Managing ADR/AEFI reports Collection, Validation of reports, ADR reporting systems, Timeframes, and Submission requirements

Periodic Benefit-Risk Evaluation (PBRERs) Overview, Format & content of PBRER, Submission requirements, Annexes

Risk Management Plans (RMPs) Objective, Structure, Submission requirements, Risk Minimisation activities

Pharmacovigilance System Master File (PSMF) Objective, Format & content of PSMF, Annexes

Emerging Safety issues, Safety evaluation by NPRA, Safety communications

Audits & Inspections

Pharmacovigilance Regulations in Singapore

Introduction to Pharmacovigilance in Singapore and Legal Basis

Responsibilities of the Company

Adverse Event reporting Reporting requirements, Records, Special situation reporting

Risk Management Plans Submission requirements, Documents, Risk Minimisation activities

Periodic Benefit-Risk Evaluation (PBRERs) Reporting requirements

Actions taken by Regulatory Authorities

Pharmacovigilance Regulations in the Philippines

Introduction to Pharmacovigilance in the Philippines and Legal Basis

Pharmacovigilance system QPPV Records of PV

Reporting of Adverse Reactions Timeframes, Reporting requirements

Significant safety Information

Risk Management Plan (RMP) Submission requirements, Documents, Risk Minimisation activities

Periodic Benefit-Risk Evaluation (PBRERs) Reporting requirements, Format & contents

Actions taken by other national drug authorities

PV inspections

Pharmacovigilance Regulations in Australia

Introduction to Pharmacovigilance in Australia

Pharmacovigilance system QPPVA and Australian PV contact person APSS (Australian Pharmacovigilance System Summary) DAEN Database

Reporting of Adverse Reactions Timeframes, Reporting requirements.

Significant safety issues

Risk Management Plan (RMP) and Australia Specific Annex (ASA) Submission requirements, Documents, Risk Minimisation activities

Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSUR) Reporting requirements, Format & contents

Actions taken by other HA's.

PV inspections and Pharmacovigilance inspection program (PVIP)

Speakers:



Raphael Tian

Pharmacovigilance Manager

Accestra Consulting



Mr. Raphael Tian is a seasoned pharmacovigilance Manager at Accestra Consulting, with extensive experience in top global pharmaceutical companies and a focus on the Chinese market. With hands-on experience in Adverse Event monitoring and reporting, Literature screening, Research Related Programs, Market Research and Patient Support Programs, PV agreements, Chinese GVP, and local regulations. Raphael is an experienced trainer in pharmacovigilance with a strong communication network in the local and global pharmaceutical industry in China.



Param Dayal

Pharma To Market



Mr. Param Dayal is a qualified Microbiologist with Master's degree in Microbiology and a certified MedDRA coder. For the last 15 years, Param has worked on a variety of pharmacovigilance projects with special focus on ICSR processing (Unsolicited, solicited, Literature, legal and Clinical trials cases). In his previous roles he worked for organisations supporting pharma clients with PSP program management, PV audits, HA inspections, data migration, SOP Management, process refinement, providing PV training and mentoring to new staff. He also has experience working as a QPPV and Local Safety Officer for Australia and New Zealand. He is currently based in Melbourne working as Drug Safety Manager for Pharma To Market, managing PV activities for NZ clients.



Siew Man Phang

Pharma To Market



Ms. Siew Man Phang is a registered pharmacist in Malaysia, brings over 7 years of pharmacovigilance and regulatory expertise. She has served as QPPV for multinational pharmaceutical, generic, and distributor companies, gaining diverse experience across innovator drugs, generics, biologics, health supplements, traditional products, cosmetic and medical devices.



Additionally, she possesses extensive hands-on experience in pharmacovigilance, including adverse event monitoring & reporting, literature & regulatory Intelligence screening, risk management plan, SOP and PSMF writing. She is currently based in Malaysia, works as a Regulatory & Pharmacovigilance Assistant Manager in Pharma To Market handling various pharmaceutical clients, serving as QPPV and managing Pharmacovigilance activities in APAC regions.



Marylene Zhan

Senior consultant

Accestra Consulting



Ms. Marylene Zhan is a senior consultant at Accestra Consulting with extensive experience in pharmacovigilance and regulatory affairs, with a Master's Degree from the Zhongnan University of Economics and Law. Marylene is a seasoned bilingual and bicultural consultant who specialises in China regulatory compliance and pharmacovigilance services (RA/PV). She has a wealth of knowledge on Chinese Pharmaceutical regulations and in-depth insight into dealing with Chinese market access requirements. Marylene has a rich experience in serving international pharma companies with market entry into China, providing support in the areas of adverse event monitoring and reporting, literature screening, PV agreements, Chinese GVP and local regulations, SOP & PSMF writing, and more.



Helen Ye

RA & PV Director

Accestra Consulting



- Ms. Ye has been dedicated to regulatory affairs consulting for 15 years with a Pharmacy degree from Zhejiang University, China.

- She is experienced in regulatory compliance of China market access & post-marketing maintenance of pharmaceutical products, providing insightful and customised solutions to international pharmaceutical companies and government institutions.

- She leads the registration team to plan, develop and implement compliance strategies for top pharma clients and has a successful track record for obtaining market approval for drug products, APIs, Excipients, Packaging Materials, medical devices and other products.

- Ms. Ye has a strong communication network with Chinese authorities (e.g. NMPA and CDE) and industry experts in China.







