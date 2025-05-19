Responsible Conduct of Research (RCR): Good Writing Practice (GWP) Training Course - Ethical Standards, Data Integrity, and Plagiarism Prevention (ONLINE EVENT: June 2, 2025)

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Responsible Conduct of Research (RCR): Good Writing Practice (GWP) Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course covers key principles of medical and scientific writing, including ethical standards, data integrity, and plagiarism prevention.

Participants will learn how to tailor content for various audiences, structure documents (e.g., manuscripts, protocols), and adhere to writing standards such as clarity, consistency, and correct citation. The course also introduces tools for quality control and regulatory compliance.

Benefits of attending

Understand Good Writing Practice (GWP) standards

Good Writing Practice (GWP) standards Create clear, accurate, and well-structured scientific documents

clear, accurate, and well-structured scientific documents Be compliant with regulatory and industry requirements

Who Should Attend:

Clinical research professionals, including clinical research associates, investigators, and study coordinators

Medical writers, regulatory writers, and publication professionals

Quality assurance specialists and compliance officers in pharmaceutical and clinical research organisations

Anyone involved in clinical trial documentation, regulatory submissions, or scientific publications seeking to improve their understanding of good practices and ethical guidelines

