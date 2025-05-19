Middle East & Africa Data Center Market 2025-2030 | New Entrants Stir Competition including Agility, Pure Data Centres, Qareeb Data Centres, DataVolt, Anan, NED, Techtonic & Desert Dragon Data Centers

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & Africa Data Center Market was valued at USD 8.63 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 19.89 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.93%.

The Middle East and Africa data center market has the presence of some of the major global and local data center operators. Some of them include Khanzna Data Centers, Gulf Data Hub, Digital Realty, Equinix, center3 (stc), Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC, Africa Data Centres, Raxio Data Centres, MedOne, NTT DATA, Vantage Data Centers, and other operators.

The Middle East and Africa data center market is also witnessing the entry of several new operators. Some of them include Agility, Pure Data Centres, Qareeb Data Centres, DataVolt, Anan, NED, Techtonic, Desert Dragon Data Centers, and other operators.

KEY TRENDS

Government Support for Data Center Development Will Drive the Middle East And Africa Data Center Market Growth

The governments across the Middle East & Africa are working on improving digital infrastructure by supporting digitalization and offering tax incentives. In Kenya, special economic zones (SEZs) are aimed at driving industrial growth by offering extensive tax incentives to businesses, including a 20% reduction in corporate tax for the first decade, followed by a 15% reduction over the subsequent ten years. These incentives not only reduce operational costs but also make Kenya an attractive destination for data center investments.

In 2024, the South African National Policy on Data and Cloud aims to drive economic growth, enhance public service delivery, and strengthen data security by leveraging cloud technologies.

In addition, the policies and regulations on the local storage of sensitive data will boost the digital economy in several countries within the region. Most of the data is currently stored in offshore data centers. For example, the Nigerian government has mandated the local storage of the data about sectors such as oil & gas, financial services, and the public sector.

Smart City Developments Will Drive the Demand for Advanced Technologies in the Middle East And Africa Data Center Market

The Middle East & Africa central location market is a crucial area for undersea cable landing stations, which enhance global connectivity and support the development of large-scale smart cities. As a smart city expands, it generates an increasing amount of data, leading to a higher demand for storage and computing power. This growing need will drive the establishment of edge data centers for High-Performance Computing (HPC), making the region more commercially attractive to investors.

The prioritization of data infrastructure in cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Cairo, Doha, Cape Town, Muscat, and Amman demonstrates the MEA's commitment to leveraging technology. For instance, as per the IMD Smart City Index 2024, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have both secured top positions, with Abu Dhabi at 10th and Dubai at 12th, making them the only Middle Eastern cities in the Top 20.

As smart cities progress, there will be a push for advanced technologies, including 5G, IoT, and AI, to enhance internet speed and data flow. This surge in connectivity is expected to boost the need for data centers in Africa. With the smart city initiatives gaining momentum, more investors are estimated to enter the data center market and invest in data center infrastructure.

In September 2024, the Dubai Data and Artificial Intelligence Platform, developed by Digital Dubai and Moro Hub, will serve as a significant smart city initiative. This platform enables seamless data exchange and advanced analytics, supporting more informed decision-making by the government and enhancing the digital and data maturity in the UAE.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

The Middle East and Africa data center market, particularly in terms of IT infrastructure, is primarily seeing the use of switches with up to 40 GbE ports. With the development of cloud data centers, the adoption of switches with ports varying from 25-100 GbE across multiple layers of the data center architecture will increase. Additionally, with the growing need for sophisticated infrastructure, the uptake of flash storage devices and blade servers is expected to rise in the forecast period.

In the upcoming years, sustainability mandates are anticipated to drive the adoption of generators that utilize sustainable fuels like hydrotreated vegetable oils, among others. This trend is expected to be followed by an increase in demand for UPS systems equipped with batteries such as lithium-ion and other types.

Rack Centre's data center in Lagos has installed diesel generators with a redundancy of N+2 and has on-site fuel storage providing backup of around 40 hours at full load.

The Middle East and Africa data center market is poised to see ongoing development of greenfield buildings in various countries where there is an abundance of land available for industrial development. The entry of new data center operators and increasing expansion by existing operators in the region is also expected to attract several new contractors and subcontractors in the market.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET'S GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The Middle East region contributes to over 60% of the overall data center investments in the Middle East and Africa data center market, with the remaining 40% contributed by the Africa region. The market is poised to witness growth during the forecast period.

The UAE is one of the well-established markets for data center development in the Middle East. Dubai and Abu Dhabi were the major locations that witnessed data center investments from operators such as Equinix, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, and others.

In 2024, around 50 MW of data center power capacity was added by the operators in Saudi Arabia, which is the second-highest in the Middle East region after the UAE. The market witnessed several new entrants during LEAP 2025, which was held in Riyadh.

South Africa contributed over 47% of the overall data center market investments in the African region. The market is a top and established data center destination in the African region.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

4Energy

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

EAE Group

Eaton

Enrogen

Envicool

EVAPCO

Generac Power Systems

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Master Power Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Data Center Contractors

Abbeydale

AECOM

ALEC Data Center Solutions

ALDAR

Al Latifia Trading & Contracting

Anel Group

Arup

Ashi & Bushnag

ASU

AtkinsRealis

AuerbachHaLevy Architects

Azura Consultancy

b2 Architects

Black & White Engineering

CAP DC

Capitoline

Chess Enterprises

Copycat Group

Core Emirates

DAR Group

Datalec Precision Installations

DC PRO Engineering

Deerns

DMC Global Partners

Eastra Solutions

Edarat Group

EDS Engineers

EGEC

Egypro

Electra

ENMAR Engineering

Group AMANA

H&MV Engineering

Harinsa Qatar

HATCO

HHM Group

Hill International

ICS Nett

Ingenium

Interkel

INT'LTEC

ISG

JAMED

James L. Williams (JLW)

John Paul Construction

JLB Architects

Laing O'Rourke

Laith Electro Mechanical

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Mace

McLaren Construction Group

MEC - Margolin Bros. Engineering & Consulting

Mercury

Middle East Modern Architecture (MEMA)

MIS

NDA Group

Orascom Construction

Prota Engineering

PTS

Qatar Site & Power

Raghav Contracting

REDCON Construction

RED Engineering Design

Raya Network Services

RW Armstrong

RoyalHaskoningDHV

SANA Creative Systems

Shaker Group

Scientechnic

Site & Power DK

Sterling and Wilson

Sudlows

Summit Technology Solutions

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Tri-Star Construction

Turner & Townsend

UBIK

United For Technology Solutions

Westwood Management

Key Data Center Investors

21st Century Technologies

Adgar Investments and Development

Africa Data Centres

Airtel Africa

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Batelco

Bynet Data Communications

center3 (STC)

Compass Datacenters

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Galaxy Backbone

Global Technical Realty

Gulf Data Hub

Google

Huawei Technologies

iXAfrica Data Centre

Khazna Data Centers

MedOne

MEEZA

Microsoft

Mobily

Moro Hub

N+ONE

NTT DATA

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

Open Access Data Centres

Oracle

PAIX

Paratus Namibia

Quantum Switch

Rack Centre

Raxio Data Centres

Raya Data Center

Serverfarm

Telecom Egypt

Telehouse

TONOMUS

Turkcell

Turk Telekom

Vantage Data Centers

Wingu.Africa

New Entrants

Agility

Anan

Cloudoon

DataVolt

Desert Dragon Data Centers

Kasi Cloud

NED

Pure Data Centres

Qareeb Data Centres

Sahayeb Datacenters

Serverz Data Center

Techtonic

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 239 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based

Liquid-based

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Israel Oman Qatar Jordan Bahrain Kuwait Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa South Africa Kenya Nigeria Egypt Other African Countries



