ELV INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Elevance Health, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Elevance Health class action lawsuit – captioned Miller v. Elevance Health, Inc., No. 25-cv-00923 (S.D. Ind.) – seeks to represent purchasers of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) common stock and charges Elevance Health as well as certain of Elevance Health’s executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Elevance Health operates as a health benefits company. Among other things, the cost of providing health benefits to members is driven by the level of care a patient requires, often referred to as “acuity,” and the members’ utilization of the health benefits, according to the complaint.

The Elevance Health class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the class period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Medicaid redeterminations were causing the acuity and utilization of Elevance Health’s Medicaid members to rise significantly, as the members being removed from Medicaid programs were, on average, healthier than those who remained eligible for the programs; and (ii) this shift was occurring to a degree that was not reflected in Elevance Health’s rate negotiations with the states or in its financial guidance for 2024.

The Elevance Health class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 17, 2024, Elevance Health revealed that it was now “expecting second half utilization to increase in Medicaid” and that it was “seeing signs of increased utilization across the broader Medicaid population, including in outpatient home health, radiology, durable medical equipment as well as some elective procedures.” On this news, the price of Elevance Health stock fell nearly 6%, according to the complaint.

Then, on October 17, 2024, the Elevance Health class action lawsuit further alleges that Elevance Health announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, revealing that Elevance Health had missed consensus earnings per share (“EPS”) expectations for the quarter by $1.33, or 13.7%, “due to elevated medical costs in [its] Medicaid business.” Elevance Health further revealed that it was lowering EPS guidance for 2024 from $37.20 to $33.00, or 11.3%, as it expected these Medicaid issues to continue, according to the complaint. The Elevance Health class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Elevance Health stock fell nearly 11%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Elevance Health common stock during the class period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Elevance Health class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Elevance Health class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Elevance Health class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Elevance Health class action lawsuit.

