Your World empowers young people to become leaders and agents of change

This year’s national winners from Lahore Grammar School Johar Town International in Pakistan ran several social action projects for arts to be considered a viable and worthwhile career choice.

Pakistan had the highest global participation, submitting 198 video projects out of a total of 642 entries from 3,210 students across 34 countries

Participants gain crucial skills in problem-solving, communication, and creativity, preparing them to tackle some of the world’s challenges.

Many past projects have led to sustainable initiatives that continue to make an impact on local communities, highlighting the programme’s growing influence.

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The British Council celebrates the 10th edition of Your World, a global video-making competition designed to equip young people with the skills to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

This initiative empowers students to develop critical thinking and creativity, applying cross-curricular knowledge to bring their learning to life and drive change in their communities.

James Hampson, Country Director of the British Council in Pakistan said:

“A great advantage of being a British Council Partner School is the ability for students to participate in impactful global competitions such as Your World. Congratulations to the winners from Lahore Grammar School Johar Town International and I’m confident their initiative will have even greater impact going forward.”

The winning team members from Lahore Grammar School Johar Town International said:

“We are honoured to be declared the national winners. This impactful global initiative brings students together through creative expression, encouraging them to raise awareness about pressing social and educational issues.

“Our winning video focused on the integration of performing arts in schools, highlighting how institutions can support students with diverse aspirations despite socio-economic challenges. We deeply value the British Council’s role in knitting the world together through such ventures and appreciate the constant, timely support provided by their dedicated team throughout the journey.”

The winner video entry can be viewed here: Pakistan

Your World continues to raise the bar, demonstrating the power of education in preparing young people to become global leaders. The theme of this edition, “Skills for Sustainability – Equipping All Youth for the Future,” aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education and underscores the importance of equipping students with the tools to address global sustainability challenges.

Over the past 10 years the competition has engaged 30,000 students, driving impactful social action projects.

Empowered to lead

This year’s global winners from Scoris International School in Uganda addressed women’s unemployment, showcasing how Your World empowers students to apply cross-curricular knowledge and turn ideas into action.

The 11th edition of the Your World competition will open in September 2025. Visit our website for more information.

About British Council Partner Schools

British Council Partner Schools is a global community of over 2,300 schools, supported by the British Council, delivering UK qualifications such as International GCSEs, O Levels, and A Levels. A trusted

partner, we help improve education quality, supporting learners worldwide to achieve their potential through UK education and qualifications. We support Partner Schools in over 40 countries, transforming the lives of over 250,000 students each year.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022-23 we reached 600 million people.

