Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Research 2025, Competitive Analysis of Leading Players - Bosch, Continental, Denso, Sensata Technologies, and Infineon Technologies

The Automotive Sensor Technologies Market was valued at USD 37.8 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 51.6 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.40%.
The report provides an overview and analysis of the global market for automotive sensor technologies and the leading companies' products and initiatives. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2024, and a forecast of market values from 2024 through 2029.
The automotive sensor market is driven by advances in electrification and connected vehicle technologies. The major market drivers include the growing adoption of image and vision sensors for autonomous systems, IoT-enabled sensors for vehicle communication applications, and real-time vehicle diagnostics.
Also, evolving trends such as the transition towards EVs and the emergence of stringent emission standards are supporting the adoption of advanced sensors such as pressure sensors, temperature sensors, and sensors used in battery monitoring systems. Another driver is government institutions implementing regulatory policies for safety and sustainability.
The automotive sensor technologies market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of ADAS and autonomous vehicles, growing use of EVs, and a regulatory focus on strengthening safety and emission standards. Additionally, the rising demand for connected vehicle technology and IoT sensor-based systems is accelerating the development of smart sensors. These factors encourage sensor designers and manufacturers to expand their sensor portfolios across different vehicle segments and applications.
Trends and Future Developments
Over the forecast period, technological advances in automotive sensors are expected to include AIenabled sensors and sensor fusion applications. These developments will enhance safety, precision, and automation in the next generation of advanced vehicle systems. With increasing emphasis on reducing emissions and pollution from automobiles, government initiatives to support EV manufacturing and use are expected to grow in every region.
Report Scope
- 186 data tables and 52 additional tables
- An analysis of the current and future global markets for automotive sensor technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global market for automotive sensor technologies, with market share analysis by sensor type, vehicle type, propulsion technology, sales channel, application, and region
- A look at the development and deployment of sensing technologies and advanced electronic systems, and their challenges
- Information on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and hybrid and electric vehicles
- Discussion of the rising demand for convenience, comfort, safety, efficiency and environmental protection
- Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses and case studies
- Analysis of patent activity, featuring key granted and published patents
- Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG rankings, and consumer attitudes
- Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Bosch Mobility, Continental AG, Denso Corp., Sensata Technologies Inc., and Infineon Technologies AG
Company Profiles
- Allegro Microsystems Inc.
- Amphenol Corp.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Aptiv
- Continental AG
- Denso Corp.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Melexis
- NXP Semiconductors
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Semiconductor Components Industries LLC
- Sensata Technologies Inc.
- TE Connectivity
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|290
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$37.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$51.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Drivers
- Trends and Future Developments
- Analysis by Segment
- Regional and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Level 0
- Level 1
- Level 2
- Level 3
- Level 4
- Level 5
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Regulatory Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Case Studies
- Bosch Mobility: Wideband Oxygen Sensors
- Continental AG: Radar Sensor for Autonomous Vehicles
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Supply
- Sensor Design and Development
- Sensor Manufacturing
- Systems Integration
- Vehicle Assembly
- Aftermarket Services
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Current Trends
- Future Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Solid-State LiDAR Technology
- Nanotechnology in Sensor Materials
- Integration of Bio-Sensors for Driver Monitoring
- Sensor Innovations for Software-defined Cars
- Sensors Enable In-car Gaming
- Patent Analysis
- Select Patent Grants -- LiDAR Technology
- Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown -- Sensor Type
- Segmentation Breakdown -- Vehicle Type, Propulsion Technology, Sales Channel
- Segmentation Breakdown -- Application
- Automotive Sensor Technologies Market, by Sensor Type
- Key Takeaways
- Chemical and Gas Sensors
- Rotational Motion Sensors
- Angular and Linear Position Sensors
- Image and Vision Sensors
- Radar and LiDAR Sensors
- Accelerometers
- Mass Airflow Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- IoT Sensors
- Other Sensors
- Automotive Sensor Technologies Market, by Vehicle Type
- Key Takeaways
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Global Market, by Propulsion Technology
- Key Takeaways
- ICE Vehicles
- Alternative Fuel Vehicles
- Global Market, by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Powertrain
- Driver Support, Comfort and Convenience
- Vehicle Safety and Security
- Vehicle Control
- Other Applications
- Global Market, by Sales Channel
- Key Takeaways
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Product Mapping
- Market Shares of Automotive Sensor Technology Providers
- Analysis of the Strategies of Five Leading Sensor Providers
- Bosch Mobility
- Continental AG
- Denso Corp.
- Sensata Technologies
- TE Connectivity
- Strategic Partnerships
- Recent Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Automotive Sensor Industry: ESG Perspective
- Overview
- Environmental Impact/Performance
- Social Impact/Performance
- Governance Impact/Performance
- ESG Risk Ratings in the Automotive Sensor Technologies Market
- Case Studies
- Bosch Mobility
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
