Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Research 2025, Competitive Analysis of Leading Players - Bosch, Continental, Denso, Sensata Technologies, and Infineon Technologies

The Automotive Sensor Technologies Market was valued at USD 37.8 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 51.6 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.40%.

The report provides an overview and analysis of the global market for automotive sensor technologies and the leading companies' products and initiatives. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2024, and a forecast of market values from 2024 through 2029.



The automotive sensor market is driven by advances in electrification and connected vehicle technologies. The major market drivers include the growing adoption of image and vision sensors for autonomous systems, IoT-enabled sensors for vehicle communication applications, and real-time vehicle diagnostics.

Also, evolving trends such as the transition towards EVs and the emergence of stringent emission standards are supporting the adoption of advanced sensors such as pressure sensors, temperature sensors, and sensors used in battery monitoring systems. Another driver is government institutions implementing regulatory policies for safety and sustainability.







The automotive sensor technologies market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of ADAS and autonomous vehicles, growing use of EVs, and a regulatory focus on strengthening safety and emission standards. Additionally, the rising demand for connected vehicle technology and IoT sensor-based systems is accelerating the development of smart sensors. These factors encourage sensor designers and manufacturers to expand their sensor portfolios across different vehicle segments and applications.



Trends and Future Developments



Over the forecast period, technological advances in automotive sensors are expected to include AIenabled sensors and sensor fusion applications. These developments will enhance safety, precision, and automation in the next generation of advanced vehicle systems. With increasing emphasis on reducing emissions and pollution from automobiles, government initiatives to support EV manufacturing and use are expected to grow in every region.



Report Scope

186 data tables and 52 additional tables

An analysis of the current and future global markets for automotive sensor technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global market for automotive sensor technologies, with market share analysis by sensor type, vehicle type, propulsion technology, sales channel, application, and region

A look at the development and deployment of sensing technologies and advanced electronic systems, and their challenges

Information on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and hybrid and electric vehicles

Discussion of the rising demand for convenience, comfort, safety, efficiency and environmental protection

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses and case studies

Analysis of patent activity, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG rankings, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of the leading companies, including Bosch Mobility, Continental AG, Denso Corp., Sensata Technologies Inc., and Infineon Technologies AG

