One Day Intensive Masterclass Empowering Non-Executive Directors in Corporate Governance | Elevate Your NED Skills with Real-World Case Studies and Discussions (September 24, 2025)

This intensive one-day masterclass is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the critical role played by Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) in modern corporate governance.

Delegates will gain insights into the legal, ethical, and practical aspects of the NED position, exploring how non-executive directors contribute to organisational strategy, risk management and overall board effectiveness.

Throughout the day you will gain insights through interaction with the expert trainer and peers, examining real-world case studies and participating in interactive discussions. The masterclass will cover key areas such as board dynamics, financial oversight, stakeholder management and the evolving landscape of corporate governance. These are crucial topics that all new and existing NEDs need to have a very good understanding of.

By the end of the masterclass, participants will have a clear understanding of the responsibilities, challenges and opportunities associated with the Non-Executive Director role. You will be equipped with practical tools, techniques and strategies to enhance your effectiveness as a NED or to prepare for future NED positions.

The expert trainer will use a mix of theory, case studies and practical examples to bring the topic to life and help embed the learning.

Benefits of attending

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the Non-Executive Director role and its importance in corporate governance

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specially developed for:

Aspiring Non-Executive Directors: Gain a comprehensive understanding of the role and prepare for future NED positions

Newly appointed Non-Executive Directors: Accelerate your effectiveness in the new role and avoid common pitfalls

Experienced Non-Executive Directors:Refresh your knowledge, stay updated on latest trends, and enhance your contribution to boards

C-Suite Executives:Understand board dynamics from a NED perspective and prepare for potential future NED roles

Company Secretaries and Governance Professionals:Gain insights into NED responsibilities to better support board activities and governance processes

Board and Sub-Committee Chairs:Enhance your ability to lead and manage an effective board, including optimising NED contributions

Institutional Investors and Shareholder Representatives:Understand the NED role to better evaluate board performance and engage with companies

Course Agenda:

Introduction to the Non-Executive Director role

The historical context and evolution of the role of a Non-Executive Director

Key responsibilities and duties of NEDs

Expectations vs. reality of the NED position

Legal and regulatory framework

Overview of relevant laws and regulations

Legal responsibilities and liabilities

Case study: Legal implications of NED decisions

Board dynamics and effective communication

Understanding board composition and dynamics

Techniques for effective boardroom communication

Dilemma exercise: Navigating challenging board discussions

Strategic planning and oversight

The NED's role in strategy development and review

Balancing short-term and long-term organisational goals

Case study analysis: Successful strategic interventions by NEDs

Financial oversight and risk management

Key financial metrics and reports for NEDs

Risk assessment and management from a NED perspective

Analysing financial statements and risk reports

Stakeholder management and corporate social responsibility (CSR)

Identifying and prioritising stakeholders

The NED's role in promoting corporate social responsibility

Balancing stakeholder interests

Ethics and conflicts of interest

Ethical considerations for NEDs

Identifying and managing conflicts of interest

Resolving ethical dilemmas in the boardroom

Performance evaluation and succession planning

The NED's role in CEO and executive team evaluation

Board performance assessment and improvement

Developing a succession planning framework

Crisis management and reputation protection

The NED's role in crisis situations

Strategies for protecting and enhancing corporate reputation

Managing a corporate crisis

Technology and cybersecurity governance

Understanding technology risks and opportunities

The NED's role in cybersecurity oversight

Emerging technology trends and their impact on governance

Diversity, equity, and inclusion in the boardroom

The importance of diversity in board composition

Strategies for promoting equity and inclusion

Overcoming barriers to diversity in corporate leadership

Future trends and developments for Non-Executive Directors

Emerging trends and challenges in corporate governance

Continuing professional development for NEDs

Action planning: Applying course learnings to participants' roles

