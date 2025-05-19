Teleflex Publishes 2024 Global Impact Report

WAYNE, Pa., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it has published its 2024 Global Impact Report. The report outlines recent accomplishments and future plans to support the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. The report aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

“This year’s Global Impact Report is a demonstration of Teleflex’s continued journey in Corporate Social Responsibility, evident in both the progress we have made and in our targets that we continue to set and work toward” said Cam Hicks, Corporate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “As the Chair of our CSR Steering Committee, it’s an honor to watch our CSR program continue to grow in recognition among our stakeholders and to see the pride it brings to our employees, who believe in working for a company that genuinely cares about its impact to our planet, our products and our people.”

The 2024 Global Impact Report outlines accomplishments and plans for each of the company’s four CSR pillars: Community & Sustainable Healthcare, Planet & Environment, People, and Ethics & Governance.

Highlights from this year’s report include:

Materiality Assessment: We conducted a double materiality assessment in line with the E.U. Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. This assessment determines what Teleflex will have to disclose to the E.U. Commission and gives us an opportunity to ensure our CSR strategy and focus areas remain appropriate.

We conducted a double materiality assessment in line with the E.U. Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. This assessment determines what Teleflex will have to disclose to the E.U. Commission and gives us an opportunity to ensure our CSR strategy and focus areas remain appropriate. World Economic Forum: Teleflex signed on to the World Economic Forum Zero Health Gaps Pledge, under which Teleflex has committed to ensuring equal and equitable access to healthcare.

Teleflex signed on to the World Economic Forum Zero Health Gaps Pledge, under which Teleflex has committed to ensuring equal and equitable access to healthcare. Carbon Disclosure Project: We submitted our CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) Climate Questionnaire, which contains data points pertaining to our greenhouse gas emissions, starting with our baseline year (2019) and 2023 progress against our validated Science-Based Targets.

We submitted our CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) Climate Questionnaire, which contains data points pertaining to our greenhouse gas emissions, starting with our baseline year (2019) and 2023 progress against our validated Science-Based Targets. Environmental Management Systems: In 2024, we have 6 sites that were ISO 14001 certified, and we will look to add more in the future.

Read the full 2024 Global Impact Report at https://teleflex.com/usa/en/about-us/csr/index.html.

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™, Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

