Replacement in bonds for new lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

 | Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

19 May 2025

Replacement in bonds for new lending

On May 26, 2025, the following replacement of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Bond TypeCurrent BondNew Bond
Cibor3 (SDO) green





ISINDK0009539975ISINDK0009546244
Interest rate spread0.30%Interest rate spread0.07%
Maturity date01-04-2026Maturity date01-10-2027
Closing date31-01-2026Closing date31-07-2027

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment


Attachments

Meddelelse UK

Recommended Reading