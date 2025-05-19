United Arab Emirates Application Security Market Databook 2025 | In-Depth UAE Report Charts Path of Application Security Expanding to USD 404.2 Million by 2029

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Application Security Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast, Spend Analysis by Industry, Security Type, Deployment, and Enterprise Size - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The application security market in the United Arab Emirates is poised for significant expansion, with an expected annual growth rate of 16.8% by 2025, reaching approximately USD 207.5 million. This sector experienced robust development from 2020 to 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. CAGR of 13.7% is forecast from 2025 to 2029, projecting the market to expand from USD 177.7 million in 2024 to about USD 404.2 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the application security industry in United Arab Emirates, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of cybersecurity domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of application security market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
It breaks down market opportunities by industries, deployment models, and enterprise sizes. In addition, it provides a snapshot of spending patterns across security types such as web, mobile, cloud, API, and container security.
The report also segments the market by software solutions and services, offering insights into enterprise adoption trends. KPIs in value terms help in gaining an in-depth understanding of end-market dynamics.
Reasons to buy
- Comprehensive Market Insights: Gain a detailed country-level analysis of the application security market in United Arab Emirates, including market size, growth trajectory, and forecasts, helping you identify emerging opportunities.
- In-Depth Spend Analysis in United Arab Emirates: Understand security spending trends across industries, security types, solution categories, deployment models, and enterprise sizes, enabling better budget allocation and investment decisions.
- Strategic Decision-Making Support: Leverage data-driven insights to refine go-to-market strategies, partnerships, and investment plans, helping businesses navigate market risks and opportunities effectively.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of application security industry in United Arab Emirates through 88 tables and 109 charts.
Below is a summary of key market segments:
United Arab Emirates Application Security Spend Market Share by Cybersecurity Domains
- Application Security
- Cloud Security
- Data Privacy
- Data Security
- Identity Access Management
- Infrastructure Protection
- Integrated Risk Management
- Network Security Equipment
- Other Information Security Software
- Security Services
- Consumer Security Software
United Arab Emirates Application Security Spend Market Size
United Arab Emirates Application Security Spend Market Share by Industry
- IT and Telecommunications
- BFSI
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Manufacturing & Distribution
- Government & Defense
- Travel & Hospitality
- Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Others
United Arab Emirates Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type
- Web Application Security
- Mobile Application Security
- Cloud Application Security
- API Security
- Container & Other Security
IT and Telecommunications Industry Application Security Spend by Security Type
- Web Application Security
- Mobile Application Security
- Cloud Application Security
- API Security
- Container & Other Security
BFSI Industry Application Security Spend by Security Type
- Web Application Security
- Mobile Application Security
- Cloud Application Security
- API Security
- Container & Other Security
Healthcare and Lifesciences Industry Application Security Spend by Security Type
- Web Application Security
- Mobile Application Security
- Cloud Application Security
- API Security
- Container & Other Security
Retail & Consumer Goods Application Security Spend by Security Type
- Web Application Security
- Mobile Application Security
- Cloud Application Security
- API Security
- Container & Other Security
Manufacturing & Distribution Application Security Spend by Security Type
- Web Application Security
- Mobile Application Security
- Cloud Application Security
- API Security
- Container & Other Security
Government & Defense Industry Application Security Spend by Security Type
- Web Application Security
- Mobile Application Security
- Cloud Application Security
- API Security
- Container & Other Security
Travel & Hospitality Industry Application Security Spend by Security Type
- Web Application Security
- Mobile Application Security
- Cloud Application Security
- API Security
- Container & Other Security
Media, Entertainment & Leisure Industry Application Security Spend by Security Type
- Web Application Security
- Mobile Application Security
- Cloud Application Security
- API Security
- Container & Other Security
Other Industries Application Security Spend by Security Type
- Web Application Security
- Mobile Application Security
- Cloud Application Security
- API Security
- Container & Other Security
United Arab Emirates Application Security Spend Market Share by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-premises
- Hybrid
United Arab Emirates Application Security Spend Market Share by Solution
- Software Solution
- Services
United Arab Emirates Application Security Spend Market Share by Software Solution
- Application Firewalls
- Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Systems
- Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions
- Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
- Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
- Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)
- Other
United Arab Emirates Application Security Spend Market Share by Enterprise Size
- Small Scale Enterprises
- Mid-Tier Enterprises
- Large Scale Enterprises
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jmosow
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.