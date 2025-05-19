Pharvaris to Present Deucrictibant Clinical Data and Exploratory Biomarker Data at Upcoming Congresses

ZUG, Switzerland, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced the acceptance of abstracts for presentation at three upcoming congresses: the 14th C1-Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop, to be held from May 29-June 1, 2025, in Budapest; the 2025 Eastern Allergy Conference (EAC), to be held from May 29-June 1, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fl.; and the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2025, to be held from June 13-16, 2025, in Glasgow.

C1-Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop, Budapest, May 29-June 1, 2025.

Title: Clinical Validation of a Novel Biomarker Assay to Characterize Bradykinin-Mediated Angioedema in Prospective and Biobank Plasma Samples

Presenter: Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.

Format: Oral Presentation, O-02

Date, time: Friday, May 30, 8:45-9:00 CEST (2:45-3:00 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation, P-19

Date, time: Friday, May 30, 15:45-17:30 CEST (9:45-11:30 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Zhi-Yi Zhang, Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation, P-20

Date, time: Friday, May 30, 15:45-17:30 CEST (9:45-11:30 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Andrea Zanichelli, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation, P-17

Date, time: Friday, May 30, 15:45-17:30 CEST (9:45-11:30 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D.

Format: Oral Presentation, O-33

Date, time: Saturday, May 31, 15:30-15:45 CEST (9:30-9:45 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.

Format: Oral Presentation, O-34

Date, time: Saturday, May 31, 15:45-16:00 CEST (9:45-10:00 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Anna Valerieva, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation, P-56

Date, time: Saturday, May 31, 16:45-17:45 CEST (10:45-11:45 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Andrea Zanichelli, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation, P-42

Date, time: Saturday, May 31, 16:45-17:45 CEST (10:45-11:45 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Ramón Lleonart, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation, P-55

Date, time: Saturday, May 31, 16:15-17:45 CEST (10:15-11:45 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation, P-30

2025 Eastern Allergy Conference, Palm Beach, Fl., May 29-June 1, 2025.

Title: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: Results of the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study

Presenter: John Anderson, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, May 30, 9:45-11:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: John Anderson, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

EAACI Congress 2025, Glasgow, June 13-16, 2025.

Title: Clinical Validation of a Novel Kinin Biomarker Assay for Characterization of Bradykinin-Mediated Pathologies in U.S. Subjects with Hereditary Angioedema

Presenter: Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.

Format: Flash Talk (e-Poster), Abstract #000949, FT03

Date, time: Friday, June 13, 13:15-14:45 BST (8:15-9:45 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D.

Format: Thematic Poster Session (e-Poster and Poster Session) Abstract #000070

Date, time: Saturday, June 14, 12:00-13:00 BST (7:00-8:00 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Henriette Farkas, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc.

Format: Thematic Poster Session (e-Poster and Poster Session), Abstract #000069

Date, time: Saturday, June 14, 12:00-13:00 BST (7:00-8:00 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Andrea Zanichelli, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Thematic Poster Session (e-Poster and Poster Session), Abstract #000331

Date, time: Sunday, June 15, 12:45-13:45 BST (7:45-8:45 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Anna Valerieva, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Flash Talk (e-Poster), Abstract #000076, FT16

Date, time: Sunday, June 15, 14:00-15:30 BST (9:00-10:30 a.m. ET)

Presenter: William Lumry, M.D.

Format: Flash Talk (e-Poster), Abstract #000068, FT16

Date, time: Sunday, June 15, 14:00-15:30 BST (9:00-10:30 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D.

Format: Flash Talk (e-Poster), Abstract #000075, FT16

Date, time: Sunday, June 15, 14:00-15:30 BST (9:00-10:30 a.m. ET)

Presenter: Laurence Bouillet, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Oral Presentation, Abstract #000044, OAS18

Date, time: Sunday, June 15, 15:45-17:15 BST (10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. ET)

The posters and presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentations at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to potentially address all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris intends to provide injectable-like efficacy™ and placebo-like tolerability with the convenience of an oral therapy to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) and a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks (RAPIDe-3). For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.