Pixalate and Pangle – Ad Network of TikTok for Business Announce Global Partnership to Strengthen Ad Fraud Prevention and Brand Safety Protection

London, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today announced its partnership with Pangle, Ad Network of TikTok for Business.

With Pixalate’s pre-bid fraud prevention solution, Pangle can assess traffic quality, verify traffic sources, and proactively filter out invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud). Additionally, Pixalate’s Fraud Monitoring Platform tracks ad placements, clicks, ad fraud, and supply chain risk, enabling advertisers to optimize campaign strategies and improve campaign performance.

Pixalate provides impression-level post-bid analysis for GIVT and SIVT, detects and prevents 40+ types of IVT, and offers the industry's most detailed insights to protect companies from ad fraud. MRC Accreditation: Pixalate's Analytics Platform has been accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC) across various measurement metrics and MRC Accredited Measurement Areas since 2015.

Privacy Compliance Tools: Pixalate offers privacy & compliance risk assessments for mobile apps, ensuring ad campaigns comply with regulations such as COPPA.





Pangle’s choice of Pixalate as a partner reflects their strong trust in our technology and services. We look forward to continuing our support for Pangle in creating a safer, more transparent, and high-quality advertising environment for advertisers.

For more information about Pixalate or this release, please contact: marketing@pixalate.com.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). Learn more at www.pixalate.com.