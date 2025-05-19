Infinium will deploy Electric Hydrogen’s electrolyzer plant at large-scale eFuels facility in Texas

PECOS, Texas, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Hydrogen, an American manufacturer of high-power electrolyzer plants, announced today that Infinium, a leading producer of commercial eFuels, has selected Electric Hydrogen’s 100 megawatt (MW) HYPRPlant for its large-scale eFuels facility in Texas, Project Roadrunner.

Electric Hydrogen’s HYPRPlant is a complete solution that lowers hydrogen total installed project cost by up to 60% relative to other electrolyzer solutions. The company manufactures HYPRPlants in the United States: its proprietary electrochemical stacks are built in Electric Hydrogen’s Massachusetts gigafactory while the chemical process modules are manufactured in Texas, drawing on strong local expertise from the oil and gas industry. Electric Hydrogen’s innovative technology and modular manufacturing approach make the HYPRPlant less expensive and more reliable than imported Chinese product, enhancing American energy technology leadership and competitiveness.

“We are very pleased to be working with Electric Hydrogen and have been impressed with the HYPRPlant design and commercial package,” said Robert Schuetzle, CEO of Infinium. “Low-cost renewable hydrogen is a critical component to eFuel production, and the industry needs the kind of innovation and thoughtful execution we have seen from Electric Hydrogen.”

Once production begins, Project Roadrunner—expected to be the largest eFuels production facility in the world—will produce sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF), eDiesel and eNaphtha from CO 2 , power and water for the aviation, heavy-duty trucking, plastics and maritime sectors. The project will bolster American technological advances and bring skilled jobs and economic growth to West Texas. Many of those workers are expected to bring skills and expertise they developed in the oil and gas sector. The facility is projected to commence commercial e-fuels production in 2027.

“This cutting-edge project exemplifies how low-cost, industrial-scale clean hydrogen production will drive new markets for American-made fuels and support the buildout of domestic manufacturing facilities,” said Raffi Garabedian, Electric Hydrogen’s CEO and Co-founder. “We’re honored to be selected as Infinium’s electrolyzer manufacturer of choice.”

Brookfield Asset Management and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst are financing partners for Infinium’s Project Roadrunner, making it the world’s first large-scale project-financed eFuels project. The project will supply sustainable aviation fuel over a 10-year period to International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the largest airline companies in the world through subsidiaries Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, LEVEL and Vueling.

This project announcement follows the unveiling of HYPRPlant, the announcement of Electric Hydrogen’s strategic partnership with Texas-based Titan Production Equipment and the company’s selection as Uniper’s exclusive electrolysis partner for the 200MW Green Wilhemshaven project in Northern Germany.

To learn more about Electric Hydrogen’s HYPRPlant, visit https://eh2.com/.

About Electric Hydrogen

Electric Hydrogen manufactures, delivers and commissions the world’s most powerful electrolyzers to make clean hydrogen projects economically viable today. The company’s complete HYPRPlant includes all system components required to turn water and electricity into the lowest cost clean hydrogen. Electric Hydrogen has a team of more than 300 people in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts. To learn more about how critical industries leverage Electric Hydrogen’s advanced proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology, visit https://eh2.com/.

About Infinium

Infinium is a leading provider of gas conversion solutions and developer of eFuels projects. Our offerings include ultra-low carbon synthetic eFuels, solutions enabling monetization of flare gas and RNG, and patented technology designed to support the rapidly evolving energy industry. Infinium is a company of “firsts”—the first to produce commercial volumes of power-to-liquid clean eFuels; the first to develop and deploy modular gas conversion technology; and the only clean fuels innovator offering end-to-end solutions to customers at every step in their energy journey. Industry leaders including Amazon, American Airlines, Borealis and IAG are customers of Infinium. Learn more at www.infiniumco.com.

Contact

V2 Communications for Electric Hydrogen

electrichydrogen@v2comms.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3117612d-0390-47a5-95db-6815670b9948

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99612c8f-dd87-434c-af24-cb006611fd8a