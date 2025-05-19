PTC has been Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Platform, 2025 by QKS Group

Middleton, Massachusetts, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform vendors.

PTC, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group has named PTC as a SPARK leader in its analysis of the SPARK Matrix™: Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Platform, 2025 market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

PTC’s positioning as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Platform, 2025 reflects its deep-rooted capabilities in enabling scalable industrial transformation through ThingWorx and Kepware. ThingWorx empowers enterprises with a modular, application-ready architecture by enabling rapid deployment of IIoT use cases such as predictive maintenance, asset performance, and remote monitoring. Its strength lies in combining advanced analytics, real-time visualization, and digital twin capabilities with intuitive design environments. Complementing this, Kepware ensures secure, reliable, and protocol-agnostic data connectivity across OT-IT layers, thereby simplifying integration across diverse industrial systems. Together, they create a comprehensive ecosystem that supports end-to-end visibility, edge-to-cloud orchestration, and intelligent automation. PTC’s continued investments in its digital thread strategy and enterprise-grade UX design further reinforce its appeal to large-scale manufacturers seeking long-term value, operational agility, and compliance in complex, high-volume environments. This holistic execution maturity makes PTC a strategic technology partner in the evolving IIoT platform landscape.

QKS Group defines the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform as “a platform that includes a comprehensive and integrated technology solution designed to facilitate the seamless connectivity, management, and analysis of industrial devices, processes, and data. The platform through applications built on it helps industrial organizations collect data and monitor, manage, and control connected devices. IIoT platform supports various industrial use cases, such as asset tracking and monitoring, predictive maintenance, and operational visibility and control, to fulfill the complex industrial requirements of large asset-intensive organizations. The key capabilities of an IIoT platform include enhancing connectivity, application enablement and management, device management, data management and processing, analytics and visualization, integration, security, and user interface for users and developers.”

“PTC is shaping the future of industrial intelligence by merging real-time connectivity, edge-to-cloud orchestration, and AI-driven insights into a unified IIoT platform. With ThingWorx and Kepware, it delivers not just integration—but true industrial synergy. Using predictive operations to digital twins, PTC enables manufacturers to move from data collection to decisive action at scale, making it a cornerstone of next-gen industrial transformation,” said Ignatius Daniel T, Senior Analyst at QKS Group.

Chris Baldwin, General Manager of PTC’s Industrial IoT segment, shared his reaction: “PTC continues to win big with our Thingworx IIOT platform. The results always show that if you need an enterprise-grade, scalable platform to innovate within the factory and to service your products for customers, its PTC ThingWorx period. This is a tremendous moment of pride for our team and our fantastic customers. I see a long runway of success for our platform and look forward to changing the game again with our 10.0 release in 2025!”

About PTC:

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they engineer, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 25,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

