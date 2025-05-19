Motorcycle Airbag Demand Surges Amid Rising Road Safety Awareness | Motorcycle Airbag Market Forecast Report 2025-2030

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycle Airbag Market: Analysis By Component, By Coating Type, By Fabric Type, By Channel, By Region, Size and Trends - Forecast up to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motorcycle airbag market is projected to witness substantial growth, expanding from a value of US$433.55 million in 2024 to an expected US$795.82 million by 2030. This growth is prompted by the increased demand for improved safety features on motorcycles, which traditionally lack protective structures compared to cars. With the rise in road accidents, motorcycle manufacturers are intensifying their focus on integrating airbag systems directly into vehicle designs to enhance rider safety.

Significant factors contributing to this growth include the rise in demand for advanced safety systems, the development of self-contained airbag jackets, and increased consumer awareness about protective gear. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.02% between 2025 and 2030, as motorcyclists continue to prioritize safety.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Component: The global motorcycle airbag market is segmented into Airbag Module, Airbag, Crash Sensor, Airbag ECU, and Inflator. The airbag module, comprising a lightweight fabric airbag and inflator, plays a crucial role in rider safety. Technological advancements, increasing safety regulations, and heightened consumer demand for enhanced safety features further bolster the adoption of airbag modules.

By Coating Type: Segmentation by coating type includes Neoprene-coated, Silicon-coated, and Non-coated airbags. Neoprene-coated airbags currently hold the largest market share, driven by strict safety standards and demand for advanced features.

By Fabric Type: The sector divides by fabric into Nylon, Polyester, and Others, with Nylon leading due to its durability and adaptability, as seen in DENSO Corporation's prevalent use of Nylon 6 for premium-grade safety solutions.

By Channel: OEMs dominate this segment, supplying airbags integrated during the production of motorcycles. As motorcycle demand increases, especially in emerging markets, the need for OEM-sourced airbags grows correspondingly.

By Region: North America currently leads the market, fueled by strict safety regulations and increasing disposable incomes. The presence of advanced technological facilities also propels innovation. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth due to rapid urbanization and economic advancement, alongside growing brand recognition for motorcycles like BMW and Honda.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: Rising motorcycle sales, urbanization, and heightened consumer interest in rider safety drive the market. These factors significantly expand the customer base for motorcycle airbags.

Challenges: However, integration complexity, higher costs, and technological limitations pose challenges. These factors could restrict broader market access due to increased motorcycle prices due to advanced safety features.

Trends: Emerging technologies like AI and ML, coupled with customization options in airbag systems, are gaining traction, particularly in premium motorcycle segments targeted at adventure riders, showcasing the demand for technologically advanced safety measures.

Competitive Landscape:

The motorcycle airbag market is highly competitive, with key players such as Autoliv, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Dainese SpA, and others innovating to capture market share. These companies are investing in new initiatives and product development, focusing on emerging markets, and enhancing their global reach. Notably, Autoliv launched airbags with 100% recycled polyester in June 2024, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.

The key players of the market are:

Autoliv, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Airvest

Alpinestars

BERING

Clover IT Srl

Dainese SpA

MOTOAIRBAG (D.P.I. Safety)

Furygan

GIMOTO SRL

Klim

RST Limited

Ixon.com





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Motorcycle Airbag: An Overview

2.2 Motorcycle Airbag Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market: Component Analysis

3.3 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market: Coating Type Analysis

3.4 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market: Fabric Type Analysis

3.5 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market: Channel Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Analysis

4.4 Rest of the World Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Motorcycle Airbag Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 Scenario



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.2 Challenges

6.3 Market Trends



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market: Competitive Landscape

7.2 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market Players: Recent Developments



8. Company Profiles

Autoliv, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Airvest

Alpinestars

BERING

Clover IT Srl

Dainese SpA

MOTOAIRBAG (D.P.I. Safety)

Furygan

GIMOTO SRL

Klim

RST Limited

Ixon.com

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amswm7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.