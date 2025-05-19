Medical Learning Institute Inc Launches reelCE™, a Social-First Approach to Earning Continuing Education Credit

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Learning Institute Inc (MLI), a non-profit jointly accredited continuing education (CE) provider, today announced the launch of reelCE™, enabling busy healthcare providers to earn CE credits by watching short-form videos created by well-respected clinician-educators on social media.

MLI’s reelCE™ series, “Unlocking the Secrets of Severe Asthma: From Pathways to Precision,” was unveiled today at the American Thoracic Society’s 2025 International Conference. The series comprises 15 one-minute videos focused on skills and strategies for key topics in severe asthma, including the pathophysiology of severe asthma, current treatment modalities, management of exacerbations, emerging therapies, and translating recent scientific evidence into practice.

reelCE™ is the next step in MLI’s social media initiative, which started with TikToktivity™, a series focused on “Game-Changing Therapies For Treating Anemia in Patients Living with LR-MDS.” Launched in 2024, this initial program captured more than 1.4 million views with three-minute TikTok-style micro-courses.

“We found an innovative way to meet today’s HCPs where they’re spending their downtime – on social media. In a world of constant distractions and limited time, reelCE™ offers one-minute videos right in their feeds,” says Kristin Gusack, RD, CHCP, MLI’s executive director. “These bite-sized moments are designed to spark curiosity and reveal practice gaps, prompting learners to explore further. From there, HCPs are directed to our learning management system (LMS) for deeper engagement with accredited content and evidence-based strategies to improve patient care. With reelCE™, they can pursue education that’s both efficient and intentional.”

Starting today, the course content is available on MLI’s website and will be posted across TikTok, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube, among others, over the course of three weeks, with all 15 micro-courses available on social media by Friday, June 6. The course content will be shared not only on MLI’s social channels, but also by the faculty with their own followers. Providers can unlock CE credit by diving into the content, exploring downloadable practice aids, and by answering a few quick questions in MLI’s LMS.

“This educational design encourages self-reflection by presenting ungated, accredited CE content directly to HCPs on their favorite social media channels. We also found it’s a way to engage learners of all ages, not just younger HCPs who are digital natives; for example, a quarter of the views on TikToktivity™ came from people aged 55 and older, a percentage comparable to that of viewers aged 25 to 34,” Gusack added.

MLI tapped board-certified content creators as their faculty to produce the series:

ENT Surgeon Dr. Karina Cañadas ( @teachmedoc )

) Allergist & Immunologist Dr. Payel Gupta ( @nycdoctor )

) Allergist & Immunologist Dr. Farah Khan ( @farah.khan.md )

) Asthma, Allergy & Immunology Specialist Dr. M. Waseem Imam ( @foodandallergy )

) Allergist & Physician Dr. Juanita Mora ( @dr.juanitamora )



Dr. Tonia Farmer ( @drnosebest ), a distinguished otolaryngologist with 28 years of experience, serves as the campaign’s content chair. She lent her expertise to MLI’s science team to ensure content alignment with current industry standards, as well as created informative videos to guide learners through the process of earning CE credit through reelCE™. Known as “Dr. Nose Best” on social media with a combined following of over 700,000 across channels – including HCPs and patients – Dr. Farmer shares expert insights on severe asthma care, covering airway management and conditions like rhinitis that exacerbate asthma. Her leadership of this project empowers HCPs with practical strategies, thereby enhancing patient outcomes through guideline-driven care and innovative therapies.

“Reinventing how CE content is created and consumed gives us an opportunity to maximize our impact with providers and, ultimately, improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Farmer. “Our focus with this series is ensuring healthcare professionals know how to properly identify and manage severe asthma, an often misunderstood or misdiagnosed condition.”

This course was designed for a team-based care approach, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician associates and other healthcare professionals specializing in asthma. This educational activity is supported by an independent medical education grant from GSK.

To learn more about reelCE™, visit reelCE.com .

About Medical Learning Institute (MLI)

MLI is a nonprofit organization that delivers accredited, evidence-based continuing education designed to improve clinical practice and patient outcomes. Working across therapeutic areas, MLI partners with leading medical experts and behavior change specialists to develop engaging learning experiences for a broad range of healthcare professionals. Through innovative formats and educational design, MLI helps clinicians stay current, close practice gaps, and ultimately elevate the standard of care. For more information, visit mlieducation.org.