Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements Intensive One Day Training Course (October 13, 2025) | Achieve Commercial Excellence in Cross-Border Projects

This intensive one-day course explains what you need to know and do to get the best commercial results from your R&D and joint venture agreements, whether they are operating in the UK or across borders.

When you are embarking on a project which is in partnership with another organisation, be they academia or industry, both parties will need to agree on the thorny topics of IP ownership, other common provisions and the type of collaboration structure that will suit them both. The allocation of risk and ancillary aspects such as confidentiality, material transfer agreements and heads of terms also have to be wrestled with.

The expert trainer covers the following key topics from a UK and international perspective:

IP ownership and rights of use

Sole, joint and segmented ownership and rights of use

Competition law and the impact of Brexit

Software agreements

Types of party and collaboration structure

Ancillary agreements

Interactive case study workshop

Benefits of attending

By attending this course, you will:

Understand the full extent of the project and each party's role and responsibilities

the full extent of the project and each party's role and responsibilities Appreciate the substantial impact that intellectual property rights have upon your agreement

the substantial impact that intellectual property rights have upon your agreement Explore the benefits of each of the key collaboration structures and which one is the best fit for your commercial objectives

the benefits of each of the key collaboration structures and which one is the best fit for your commercial objectives Understand the most important common provisions, which you should recognise and deal with correctly

the most important common provisions, which you should recognise and deal with correctly Recognise the key points to consider when contracting internationally

the key points to consider when contracting internationally Get answers from our expert on areas of particular concern to you

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been designed to give a comprehensive overview of R&D collaboration and JV agreements. It's applicable to all those who are new to these agreements or are looking for a refresher, including:

In-house lawyers

Contract managers

Technology transfer managers

Patent attorneys

Private practice legal advisers

Others who are involved in the negotiation, drafting and management of R&D and joint venture agreements

Course Agenda:

Module 1: Project nature/scope and parties' roles and responsibilities

Contract services

Joint R&D

Objectives

Contributions

Obligations and deliverables

Responsibility for outcome/allocation of risks

IP ownership, rights of use and other issues

Background and types of IP

Foreground IP

Improvements

Sole, joint and segmented ownership and rights of use

Module 2: Other common provisions in international contracts

Confidentiality

Change control provisions

Payment arrangements

Exclusivity and non-compete

Avoidance of conflicts

Acceptance arrangements

Limitations on liability

Termination and withdrawal

Code of conduct

Choice of law and jurisdiction

Competition law

EU and UK competition law

Key legislation

Applying the Block Exemptions

Risk assessment and mitigation

The impact of Brexit on R&D and JV agreements and steps to take

Software agreements

Scope of works

Acceptance process

Third-party licences

Usual restrictions

Maintenance and support/service levels

Module 3: Types of party and their priorities

Commercial

Universities

Charities

Funders

Types of collaboration structure

Contractual joint venture

Non-corporate joint venture

Joint company

Module 4: Ancillary agreements

Confidentiality agreements

Material transfer agreements

Heads of terms

Final questions

Interactive discussions on example contracts

Practical drafting exercises

