Regeneron Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire 23andMe® for $256 Million; Plans to Maintain Consumer Genetics Business and Advance Shared Goals of Improving Human Health and Wellness

Purchase is subject to bankruptcy court and regulatory approvals

Regeneron will prioritize the privacy, security and ethical use of 23andMe’s customer data; stands ready to work with independent, court-appointed Customer Privacy Ombudsman

Planned purchase to strengthen Regeneron’s ongoing leadership in genetics-guided research and drug development to help people with serious diseases

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced it has been named the successful bidder in the bankruptcy auction for substantially all of the assets of 23andMe Holding Co., a leading human genetics and biotechnology company. Regeneron intends to acquire 23andMe’s Personal Genome Service® (PGS), Total Health and Research Services business lines, together with its Biobank and associated assets, for $256 million and for 23andMe to continue all consumer genome services uninterrupted. Subject to bankruptcy court and regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

“Regeneron was one of the first biotech companies to bet its future on the power of DNA, fueling our drug discovery efforts so as to deliver some of the world’s leading and most innovative medicines, including treatments to prevent blindness, for allergic diseases from asthma to atopic dermatitis, for several forms of cancer, and even for Ebola and COVID-19,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D. Ph.D., co-Founder, Board co-Chair, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron. “We have deep experience with large-scale data management, having worked with collaborators around the world to link deidentified DNA sequences from nearly three million consented participants to electronic health records, safely and securely enabling future medical advances. We believe we can help 23andMe deliver and build upon its mission to help those interested in learning about their own DNA and how to improve their personal health, while furthering Regeneron’s efforts to use large-scale genetics research to improve the way society treats and prevents illness overall.”

Regeneron intends to ensure compliance with 23andMe’s consumer privacy policies and applicable laws with respect to the treatment of customer data. As the successful bidder, Regeneron is prepared to detail the intended use of customer data and the privacy programs and security controls in place for review by a court-appointed, independent Customer Privacy Ombudsman and other interested parties.

“23andMe is a pioneer in consumer genetics and research, and we are excited for the opportunity to support their important mission and grow their platform and business. As a world leader in human genetics, Regeneron Genetics Center is committed to and has a proven track record of safeguarding the genetic data of people across the globe, and, with their consent, using this data to pursue discoveries that benefit science and society. We assure 23andMe customers that we are committed to protecting the 23andMe dataset with our high standards of data privacy, security and ethical oversight and will advance its full potential to improve human health,” said Aris Baras, MD, Senior Vice President and Head of the Regeneron Genetics Center®. “Since 2013, the Regeneron Genetics Center has sequenced the genetic information of nearly three million people in research studies, using this deidentified data to make meaningful discoveries at speed and scale. We share 23andMe’s founding vision of the power of genetics and data and the health benefits to individuals and society in understanding the human genome. We believe we are uniquely suited to be responsible and effective stewards of 23andMe’s future, and we look forward to welcoming their talented team.”

23andMe will be operated as a wholly owned direct or indirect subsidiary of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and continue operations as a personal genomics service. Regeneron’s purchase does not include 23andMe’s Lemonaid Health business. Additional details about the company’s operating plans will be shared at time of closing.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement with a science-driven partner that maintains our team and helps ensure our mission will carry forward,” said Joe Selsavage, Interim Chief Executive Officer of 23andMe. “With the support of Regeneron and their deep experience in genetic sequencing, testing and discovery, we look forward to continuing to help people access and understand the human genome for the benefit of customers and patients.”

Regeneron’s legal advisor for the transaction is Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite®, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook or X.

About the Regeneron Genetics Center

Regeneron Genetics Center® (RGC™) is a genomic research initiative and a wholly owned subsidiary of Regeneron. For over a decade, we have harnessed the power of human genetics to discover important new medicines, validate existing research programs and optimize clinical trials. We tap into our growing database of more than 2.7 million sequenced exomes and deidentified health information using proprietary data analytics, technology and human ingenuity to make meaningful biological discoveries at speed and scale. Our high-touch integrated model focuses on working closely with our collaborators to build a dataset with meaningful cohorts. We use innovative technologies, such as machine learning, to sequence exomes, align with health information and perform large-scale analyses to make meaningful associations between genes and diseases. We apply our insights to guide Regeneron’s broader drug discovery and development efforts.

Regeneron Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, Regeneron’s intended acquisition of certain assets associated with the Personal Genome Service® (PGS), Total Health, and Research Services of 23andMe Holding Co. (“23andMe”) as discussed in this press release (the “Asset Purchase”); whether approval of the agreement governing the Asset Purchase (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”) by the bankruptcy court will be obtained; the likelihood and timing of the closing of the Asset Purchase, including whether the various closing conditions for the Asset Purchase (such as the applicable bankruptcy court and other regulatory approvals) will be satisfied and/or waived; 23andMe’s ability to complete the sale pursuant to the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement; risks related to Regeneron’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Asset Purchase, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the Asset Purchase will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; significant transaction costs and unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Asset Purchase; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting the assets subject to the Asset Purchase and Regeneron’s Products (as defined below), research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to privacy rules and regulations; the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Products”) and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Product Candidates”) and research and clinical programs now underway or planned; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron’s Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron’s Products; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary) on any of the foregoing; the ability of Regeneron’s collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates and risks associated with tariffs and other trade restrictions; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron’s ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the availability and extent of reimbursement or copay assistance for Regeneron’s Products from third-party payors and other third parties, including private payor healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payors and other third parties and new policies and procedures adopted by such payors and other third parties; changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the healthcare industry; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (including biosimilar versions of Regeneron’s Products); the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron’s agreements with Sanofi and Bayer (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics on Regeneron's business; and risks associated with litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations (including the pending civil proceedings initiated or joined by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts), risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection), the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron’s business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management’s current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors.

