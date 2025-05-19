|Series
|RIKV 25 0820
|RIKV 25 1119
|Settlement Date
|05/21/2025
|05/21/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,680
|8,200
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.067
|/
|7.798
|96.214
|/
|7.783
|Total Number of Bids Received
|9
|23
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|10,130
|18,300
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|2
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|2
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.067
|/
|7.798
|96.214
|/
|7.783
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.079
|/
|7.748
|96.281
|/
|7.640
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.067
|/
|7.798
|96.214
|/
|7.783
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.068
|/
|7.794
|96.245
|/
|7.717
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.079
|/
|7.748
|96.281
|/
|7.640
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.018
|/
|7.999
|96.136
|/
|7.950
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.052
|/
|7.859
|96.214
|/
|7.783
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|3.78
|2.23
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0820 - RIKV 25 1119
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
