Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0820 - RIKV 25 1119

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 25 0820RIKV 25 1119
Settlement Date 05/21/202505/21/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,6808,200
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.067/7.79896.214/7.783
Total Number of Bids Received 923
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 10,13018,300
Total Number of Successful Bids 210
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 210
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.067/7.79896.214/7.783
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.079/7.74896.281/7.640
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.067/7.79896.214/7.783
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.068/7.79496.245/7.717
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.079/7.74896.281/7.640
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.018/7.99996.136/7.950
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.052/7.85996.214/7.783
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 3.782.23

Recommended Reading